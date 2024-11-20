Hamilton REPLACEMENT given early Mercedes opportunity
Hamilton REPLACEMENT given early Mercedes opportunity
The man tasked with taking over from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season has been handed an early opportunity to impress.
Hamilton will make the switch to Formula 1 rivals Ferrari next season, where he will hope to become a title contender once again alongside Charles Leclerc.
It's been a bleak few seasons for the Brit, with both the driver and his team falling a long way behind their main competitors.
The 39-year-old had aimed to end his 12-year career at Mercedes on a high, and enjoyed a promising spell prior to this season's summer break, clinching victories at Silverstone and Spa.
But Hamilton's frustrations have resurfaced in recent months, with his attention now turning towards a new chapter at the Scuderia.
Antonelli gets second chance to impress
Following much speculation over who would take Hamilton's seat, boss Toto Wolff opted to put his trust in F2 driver Kimi Antonelli.
The move will see the Italian team up with two-time race winner George Russell from next season, as the team look to re-establish themselves as a major force in F1.
The 18-year-old has shown glimpses of his talent in the sport's second tier in 2024, winning the sprint at Silverstone before following that up with a maiden feature race triumph in Budapest.
Antonelli's F1 debut in Monza however, didn't go according to plan, as he crashed out during FP1 on the weekend his signing was announced.
But he looked far more comfortable on his second outing as he carried out some tests behind the wheel at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Mercedes posted some shots of the talented youngster in action on X, with a caption which read: "The prep for 2025 continues."
The prep for 2025 continues. Testing with Kimi Antonelli at Yas Marina 💪 pic.twitter.com/Myx6kNavTI— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 19, 2024
