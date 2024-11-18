Norris reveals 'SPLIT' as F1 tensions surface

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has admitted he is split over a key issue after tensions have surfaced.

The McLaren star achieved what many thought was impossible in 2023 and has taken the championship fight to Max Verstappen in 2024.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton Mercedes plans RUINED as Las Vegas investigation yields SHOCK result

READ MORE: Axed F1 star tipped for Red Bull 2025 drive

McLaren’s impressive pace, alongside Red Bull’s decline in performance, has allowed Norris to launch a championship bid after he claimed a stunning victory in Miami earlier this season - his first ever in F1.

However, the Brit has failed to capitalise on Red Bull’s woes on multiple occasions this campaign, and Verstappen’s spectacular win in Brazil last time out has opened a 62 point gap between the two rivals in the drivers’ standings.

Lando Norris has taken the championship fight to Max Verstappen in 2024

Max Verstappen is on the verge of a fourth world title after victory in Brazil

Lando Norris discusses rivalry with Max Verstappen

Before their championship battle, Verstappen and Norris considered themselves good friends off the track, but when asked about their relationship following their championship tussles, the Brit revealed he was split on whether they could maintain their current friendship.

“I don’t know, I’m split,” Norris said to Will Buxton on F1 TV pre-race in Sao Paulo.

“In some ways, you kind of think how someone can be personally and how you can get along with people can be so different to how you are on track.

“It’s such a different world there on the track to here doing this in the paddock. It’s my first time being in this situation, and time will tell how that changes.

READ MORE: Ferrari expected to make major change in BOMBSHELL 'signing'

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris' rivalry escalated after a dramatic crash at the Austrian GP

“But for now I still respect Max, I think he respects me, but maybe ask me again at the end of the year.”

Norris is likely split on the issue due to his and Verstappen's championship rivalry often resulting in hard racing out on track this season, with tensions escalating following their crash at the Austrian GP.

The collision forced Norris to retire due to the damage sustained to his McLaren, whilst Verstappen received a puncture and finished the race in P5.

Alongside Austria, Verstappen’s racing tactics against Norris in Austin and Mexico City caused controversy, with the Dutchman slammed with a double penalty for his aggressive style in the latter of those races.

On the verge of a fourth consecutive world championship heading to Las Vegas this weekend, for all the penalties and controversy, it may well be the Red Bull man who has the last laugh.

READ MORE: Red Bull star reveals Ricciardo 'CONTROL' following team rivalry

Related