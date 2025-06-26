Lando Norris' dream Glastonbury lineup will shock you

An individual’s music taste can tell you a lot about their personality, but F1 star Lando Norris’ dream Glastonbury lineup makes his impossible to decipher.

The 2025 Glastonbury festival gets underway today (Wednesday, June 25), with the infamous Pyramid stage hosting the likes of Oliva Rodrigo, The 1975, Raye, Rod Stewart and Neil Young this year.

However, McLaren star Norris did not name a single one of these headliners for 2025 in his dream Glastonbury lineup, with the Brit instead unveiling a mixed bag of musical artists.

In a video shared to social media, Norris named electronic musicians such as Fred again.., Martin Garrix, Kygo, Zedd, Marshmello and Swedish House Mafia.

Not a man to be pigeon-holed into one genre, Norris also revealed he was a country music fan selecting Kelsea Ballerini, Dolly Parton and Alan Jackson as part of his lineup. To complete his lineup the Brit also named Post Malone, Bob Dylan and Paolo Nutini, in a rather mixed bag of musical choices.

F1’s summer of speed gets underway

Motorsport’s own host of festivals will take place in a matter of weeks, with F1 returning to Silverstone from Friday, July 4 for the British Grand Prix.

Several huge names in music will take to the stage during the British GP weekend, from Sam Fender to Raye, alongside Jade and Fatboy Slim, who will all perform over the course of the weekend from Thursday until Sunday.

The iconic weekend on the F1 calendar is then followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place on the second weekend in July, from the 10th until the 13th.

Goodwood returns in 2025

Goodwood’s annual Festival of Speed is set against the backdrop of Goodwood House in West Sussex, and features both modern and historic motor racing cars that take part in a series of show runs including the iconic Hillclimb.

In 2025, Williams will showcase Nigel Mansell’s 1992 championship winning FW14B, which will be driven by team principal James Vowles, F1 Academy driver Lia Block and W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

Mansell will also jump back inside his championship winning machinery, and will be joined at the event this year by fellow champions such as Alain Prost, Mika Hakkinen and Jackie Stewart.

