Lando Norris reveals British GP regret after controversial Silverstone penalty

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has revealed that after his British Grand Prix victory there was one regret he had.

The Brit took a stunning victory at his home race at Silverstone to further cement his status among British F1 fans as a fan favourite, and close the gap to team-mate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' championship to just eight points.

Norris' victory came amid a controversial 10-second penalty for Piastri, which was giving to him by race stewards after they were not happy with the way he had driven under safety car conditions.

Piastri appeared to brake hard as the safety car lights went off, causing Max Verstappen behind him to have to take avoiding action and actually overtake the Australian under safety car conditions.

The penalty resulted in Norris being able to claim his first win at his home circuit, while Piastri was left seething about the penalty as he finished second.

Lando Norris won his home race for the first time

In his post-race interview, Norris revealed that he wished he could have summoned some tears, so that the scenes atop the podium would have been more emotional.

"No tears," Norris explained. "I tried, but no, I don't know, when I get emotional, I don't cry, I just smile. It's pure happiness. It's pure enjoyment of the moment that you're in. I wish I could cry because I think it looks better for pictures sometimes. But no, I just smile instead.

"For me, the best win," he continued, before talking about Piastri's penalty. "Maybe not the best way to win, I'm not going to say it's my best win, that's not true, but in terms of what it means to win here at home, the want, the desire to do it in front of my own grandstand, my family, my friends, McLaren, His Royal Highness is here, to win in front of all of them and to make amends for last year makes it all even more special. So, yep, very memorable."

Can Norris go on to claim championship?

After a failed 2024 championship bid, Norris is desperate not to make the same mistakes that he made during the second half of last season.

Multiple errors led to Verstappen being able to keep hold of his championship lead, despite McLaren clearly having the faster car for the latter stages of the year.

This year, the only title rival that Norris has to focus upon is his team-mate Piastri, a man he knows so well and has a good relationship with.

After all the emotion of the British GP weekend, and the resilience it has taken for him to claim back-to-back victories when Piastri's lead was starting to look insurmountable, Norris now needs to focus on the rest of the season and edging out as many points as he possibly can from every remaining race weekend.

