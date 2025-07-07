close global

F1 British Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied

The FIA have announced the final classification for the British Grand Prix after a thrilling F1 race around Silverstone in the rain.

Silverstone did not disappoint in 2025, where five drivers failed to finish the British GP, with the rain prompting two safety cars and Oscar Piastri was on the receiving end of a 10-second time penalty.

Ultimately, it was Lando Norris who secured his first home win and became the 13th British driver to win the British GP over F1's long and illustrious history.

However, the main storyline at Silverstone was Nico Hulkenberg's first ever F1 podium, and was finally able to spray champagne with the top three on his 239th race start.

Lewis Hamilton missed his chance to claim a podium with Ferrari at Silverstone and instead had to settle for P4, while pole-sitter Max Verstappen recovered to fifth after a spin on the second safety car restart.

Here is the provisional final classification from the 2025 British GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

2025 British Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: British Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:30.690
2*Oscar PiastriMcLaren+6.812
3Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+34.742
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari+39.812
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+56.781
6Pierre GaslyAlpine+59.857
7Lance StrollAston Martin+60.603
8Alex AlbonWilliams+64.135
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+65.858
10George RussellMercedes+70.674
11Oliver BearmanHaas+72.095
12Carlos SainzWilliams+76.592
13Esteban OconHaas+77.301
14Charles LeclercFerrari+84.477
15**Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1 LAP
DNFKimi AntonelliMercedes29 LAPS
DNF Isack HadjarRacing Bulls35 LAPS
DNFGabriel BortoletoKick Sauber49 LAPS
DNFLiam LawsonRacing BullsNO TIME
DNFFranco ColapintoAlpineNO TIME

*Oscar Piastri received a 10-second time penalty for a safety car infringement
**Yuki Tsunoda received a 10-second time penalty after a collision with Ollie Bearman

FASTEST LAP: Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:29.337 on lap 51

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

