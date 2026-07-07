Hamilton vs Verstappen Silverstone incident just 'set a new F1 precedent'

F1 broadcasting legend Martin Brundle believes an incident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the British Grand Prix and the FIA stewards' verdict that followed has set a new precedent in the sport.

After being denied the chance to give it his all in a last-lap shootout for P2 or even victory at his home race on Sunday thanks to the grand prix finishing under the safety car, Hamilton was summoned to the stewards over a potential yellow flag infringement.

The seven-time champion had already been slapped with a five-second penalty early on in the 52-lap race as a result of moving before the start signal was given.

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But whilst the 41-year-old had already served that punishment in the pits during Sunday's event, the post-race investigation left fans on the edge of their seat given that any further penalties would have to be added on to his final race time, threatening a podium demotion.

What made the wait for the stewards' verdict even worse was the fact that this year's British GP had finished under safety car conditions, meaning the previous large gaps between the drivers had been reduced significantly.

This meant the five or potentially 10-second penalty that Hamilton was facing would have been devastating to his amended race result and title fight given how bunched up the pack was when taking the chequered flag behind the FIA safety car.

Luckily for Hamilton, the home crowd and his legions of loyal fans however, the stewards decided not to hand him a post-race penalty, something which Brundle thinks has set a completely new precedent for future incidents.

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In a post-British GP opinion piece for Sky Sports, Brundle gave his thoughts on the incident that saw Hamilton distracted by having to defend against four-time champion Verstappen instead of taking in his surroundings and noting a yellow signal.

"Hamilton had a yellow flag infringement hanging over him post-race and he seemed certain he would receive a penalty, which given the whole remaining pack was lined up behind the safety car would have taken him out of the points," Brundle's explanation began.

"He received a reprimand instead because it was clear on review that he was well into the brief yellow zone before he could have possibly detected it or the yellow flag.

"Seeing a green light panel encourages you to get on with it but also tells you that you must have just passed a yellow warning, however brief, and hence the reprimand.

"Interestingly, and with a new precedent, given Verstappen was trying to re-overtake him, it was recognised that Hamilton was focused on one of those multiple power attacks we have in 2026, and so compromised in seeing the yellow zone or brief yellow light on his steering wheel."

So, although the stewards found Hamilton had failed to notice a very briefly displayed yellow signal during Sunday's race, they took into account that the 2026 cars require intense focus when managing energy deployment. When paired with the fact Hamilton had to focus on holding off Verstappen, the stewards concluded that he didn't have enough time to react to the yellow signal.

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