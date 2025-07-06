Lando Norris involved in freak accident during British GP celebrations at Silverstone

Lando Norris was caught in a freak accident during the bustle of the post-race celebrations at the British Grand Prix following the McLaren F1 star's maiden win at Silverstone.

The 25-year-old was all smiles in the paddock after the British GP, and made his way to the barriers to celebrate his victory with the crowd who had gathered outside the pitlane to catch a glimpse of Norris.

However, the celebrations were cut short when a photographer standing on the railings fell down and appeared to knock Norris into another photographer.

The McLaren star's head then appeared to collide with the camera, and Norris paused to hold his head in discomfort.

After a member of his team witnessed the incident, Norris was whisked away back to towards the McLaren garage with his head still in his hands, depriving fans of a moment with their home hero.

The extent of Norris' injury was revealed later during a media appearance, where there was a visible cut on the bridge of his nose which had been treated and taped up.

However, when he spoke to the crowd at Silverstone he appeared light-hearted about the incident and confirmed that everything was fine.

"Now I only have two scars on my nose," he said.

"One was lonely so now I've got two, but its all part of the memories of Silverstone."

Norris celebrates victory family and McLaren at British GP

Lando Norris won the British GP for the first time

Norris triumphed over his team-mate Oscar Piastri to take the win at Silverstone, with the Australian driver unable to challenge for the lead after he served his 10-second time penalty.

Nevertheless, Norris has ensured his name will remain in the F1 history books by becoming the 13th different British driver to win at home, and his whole family gathered to watch him celebrate in the pitlane.

Both of his parents Adam and Cisca Norris celebrated alongside the team, where even Norris' Gran was treated to a glimpse at the golden winners trophy at Silverstone.

The winners trophy is the only piece of silverware drivers were able to take home at Silverstone this year, with P2, P3 and the constructors' trophy all entirely made out of Lego.

