LEGO make STUNNING F1 return at British Grand Prix

The F1 trophies at the British Grand Prix given out to the three podium sitters, Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg are made of LEGO, after a stunning partnership returned at Silverstone.

The winners' trophy, claimed by Norris, is made out of 2,717 bricks and weighs over two kilograms, while all of the trophies took 210 hours in total to build, with seven builders being deployed to the task.

Designer Liltorp Johnson spoke to Autosport about his memories of F1, and the British GP.

"It's probably the closest that F1 has to something like the FIFA World Cup [trophy]. So to get to do that is pretty cool," he said.

"If I could tell my granddad that I had been selected to do this job he'd probably think it was probably a bit ridiculous. Just because we watched it on TV and it would be super cool just to show him.

"I remember when I said to him that I really liked LEGO and I wanted to be the guy who made LEGO toys. Imagine if I did that for the winner of the Formula 1 Grand Prix. That would be super cool to have that conversation with him.

"I think these moments are special and they will inspire the next generation, which in my heart is my purpose as a LEGO designer is to inspire the next generation to do the things that they love as a passion."

