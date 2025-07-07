close global

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

F1 News Today: McLaren star FURIOUS as Lando Norris involved in freak accident at Silverstone

Lando Norris was caught in a freak accident during the bustle of the post-race celebrations at the British Grand Prix following the McLaren F1 star's maiden win at Silverstone.

Oscar Piastri FUMES in scathing post-race interview at British GP

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was furious following the end of the British Grand Prix, after his championship lead was cut down to just eight points.

Lewis Hamilton the VILLAIN as Silverstone has new hometown hero - British Grand Prix Hot Takes

A thrilling, chaotic British Grand Prix finished with a British winner, with Lando Norris taking home his first victory at his home track.

Here's what the GPFans crew had to say about the thrilling race at Silverstone!

Fernando Alonso hints at Aston Martin CONSPIRACY in thinly-veiled favouritism accusation

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has aimed a thinly veiled accusation at his Aston Martin team after a difficult British Grand Prix for the Spaniard.

F1 fans spot embarrassing McLaren blunder at British GP

An embarrassing blunder by British Grand Prix organisers saw one F1 team adopt another's car design at Silverstone.

