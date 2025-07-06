Fernando Alonso hints at Aston Martin CONSPIRACY in thinly-veiled favouritism accusation

F1 champion Fernando Alonso has aimed a thinly veiled accusation at his Aston Martin team after a difficult British Grand Prix for the Spaniard.

Alonso has out-qualified his team-mate Lance Stroll at every race in 2025, with the Canadian starting the British GP in P17 while the two-time world champion started seventh and in the top 10.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce HUGE Silverstone penalty as disqualification warning issued

However, with rain on the way, Aston Martin made the decision to pit Stroll early for fresh intermediate tyres, a strategic choice that hugely benefitted the 26-year-old.

When the rest of the field eventually pitted to change to wet tyres, Stroll rocketed up to P4 and at one stage of the race he looked like he could secure a podium.

Alonso was not best pleased when he found out about this advantage however, and the Spaniard delivered a bitter response over team radio.

"Crazy how you never get it right with me," he said clearly annoyed that he was not prioritised given his track position.

Stroll finished ahead of Alonso at Silverstone

Aston Martin secure double points finish at British GP

Despite Alonso's concerns over favouritism, Silverstone was still a positive race for Aston Martin as both of their drivers managed to avoid the barriers in the challenging conditions.

Stroll eventually finished the race P7 while Alonso sneaked into the top 10 with ninth place, and the team benefitted from a double-DNF from their constructors' rivals Racing Bulls.

Elsewhere, in the battle in the midfield, Sauber shone at Silverstone with Nico Hulkenberg claiming his first F1 podium in 239 race starts.

Following Sauber's double-points finish at Austria, the team's recent haul has given them a tremendous boost in the championship standings, moving up to P6 and just 18 points behind Williams.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone

Related