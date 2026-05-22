F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session

What's one thing F1 teams don't want when they only have one practice session over the course of a weekend? That's right, lots of stoppages.

That's exactly what they all got on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix though, jumbling up some of the mid-to-lower pack runners to the point that an (admittedly much-improved) Aston Martin finished in the top ten on the timing boards.

Fernando Alonso even pushed a Red Bull (Isack Hadjar, not Max Verstappen) out of the top ten – although the places above him looked much as expected, with the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell looking back to their dominant best after being dragged back somewhat in Miami.

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The timing of that final red flag was the main issue mixing up the timing boards and hiding some teams' true one-lap pace, with a number of drivers not able to complete the qualifying simulation run which they typically save until the end of a session.

The session was red flagged three times – first for Liam Lawson's car conking out on track, a short stoppage, and the second for a somewhat messier incident.

Shortly after the restart, Alex Albon's Williams met part of the local wildlife at high speed coming out of Turns 6 and 7. His car appeared to take issue with that, and shunted left into the wall at high speed.

The third and final red flag, with just five minutes remaining, was a result of Esteban Ocon completely losing it on corner exit and going nose-first into the wall – demolishing the front of his car and effectively ending the session.

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Canadian Grand Prix FP1 times

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:13.402s 2 George Russell Mercedes +0.142s 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.774s 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.953s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.964s 6 Lando Norris McLaren +1.397s 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.561s 8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.050s 9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.296s 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.461s 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.812s 12 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +2.851s 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +3.095s 14 Alex Albon Williams +3.240s 15 Carlos Sainz Williams +3.258s 16 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.407s 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.576s 18 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +4.029s 19 Oliver Bearman Haas +4.368s 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +4.466s 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +4.524s 22 Franco Colapinto Alpine NO TIME

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 22, at 16:30 (local time) and 21:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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