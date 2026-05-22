F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session
F1 Results Today: Aston Martin in top 10 after chaotic triple red flag session
All the times from Canadian Grand Prix practice
What's one thing F1 teams don't want when they only have one practice session over the course of a weekend? That's right, lots of stoppages.
That's exactly what they all got on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix though, jumbling up some of the mid-to-lower pack runners to the point that an (admittedly much-improved) Aston Martin finished in the top ten on the timing boards.
Fernando Alonso even pushed a Red Bull (Isack Hadjar, not Max Verstappen) out of the top ten – although the places above him looked much as expected, with the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell looking back to their dominant best after being dragged back somewhat in Miami.
The timing of that final red flag was the main issue mixing up the timing boards and hiding some teams' true one-lap pace, with a number of drivers not able to complete the qualifying simulation run which they typically save until the end of a session.
The session was red flagged three times – first for Liam Lawson's car conking out on track, a short stoppage, and the second for a somewhat messier incident.
Shortly after the restart, Alex Albon's Williams met part of the local wildlife at high speed coming out of Turns 6 and 7. His car appeared to take issue with that, and shunted left into the wall at high speed.
The third and final red flag, with just five minutes remaining, was a result of Esteban Ocon completely losing it on corner exit and going nose-first into the wall – demolishing the front of his car and effectively ending the session.
READ MORE: F1 star crashes after hitting animal at Canadian GP
Canadian Grand Prix FP1 times
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:13.402s
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.142s
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.774s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.953s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.964s
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.397s
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+1.561s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.050s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+2.296s
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+2.461s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+2.812s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+2.851s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+3.095s
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+3.240s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+3.258s
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.407s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.576s
|18
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+4.029s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+4.368s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+4.466s
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+4.524s
|22
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|NO TIME
Is there F1 today?
Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, May 22, at 16:30 (local time) and 21:30 (BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
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