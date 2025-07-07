Daniel Ricciardo’s iconic celebration returns as F1 star matches victory record

Daniel Ricciardo's iconic F1 podium celebration returned at Silverstone last weekend where McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were forced to endure a live 'shoey'.

Norris secured his first British Grand Prix victory after Oscar Piastri served a 10-second time penalty and was demoted to second, sealing yet another McLaren one-two in 2025.

Not only did Sunday's event mark Norris' maiden home win, but it also means he has claimed eight grand prix victories, meaning he has now accumulated the same amount of F1 wins as Ricciardo.

The 35-year-old was dropped by Racing Bulls midway through last season and unless Ricciardo adopts a change of heart regarding a return to the sport with Cadillac (or any F1 team for that matter) it looks as if Norris will surpass his ex-team-mate's record for career wins.

But Ricciardo's presence is still felt strongly in F1, as demonstrated by Norris and Piastri, who appeared in front of the Silverstone crowd on the main stage after Sunday's race to emulate the popular celebration of former McLaren driver Ricciardo.

Whilst the Aussie was not present to share in the celebrations at Silverstone, Norris and Piastri nonetheless obliged the tradition and each respectively drank out of their trainers.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also joined the two drivers and once the trio were all finished, they threw their champagne soaked trainers into the crowd.

What is a 'shoey'?

Daniel Ricciardo popularised the 'shoey' on the F1 podium

Ricciardo first popularised his 'shoey' celebration in F1 at the 2016 German GP, pouring champagne into the shoe worn throughout the grand prix distance and drinking from it on the podium at the Hockenheimring.

Since then, Ricciardo has forced F1 drivers and celebrities alike to indulge in the unique celebration, including Gerard Butler and Patrick Stewart.

Norris is no novice to a 'shoey' having been obliged to partake in one alongside fan-favourite racer Ricciardo and McLaren chief Brown, after the team secured a one-two at Monza in 2021.

However, the 2025 British GP winner has not become accustomed to the ritual and appeared equally disgusted this time at Silverstone, confirming as much to the crowd.

