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Senna and Prost discussing at Suzuka

Monaco Grand Prix winners: The all-time definitive history of an iconic F1 race

Senna and Prost discussing at Suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

Monaco Grand Prix winners: The all-time definitive history of an iconic F1 race

Every single winner of the iconic race

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

The Monaco Grand Prix is the undisputed jewel in Formula 1's glittering crown, a legendary street race which demands absolute precision and mercilessly punishes the smallest error.

First held in 1929 before joining the inaugural Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, the narrow, twisting circuit through the tiny principality on the French Riviera has served as the ultimate test of driver skill for nearly a century.

Legends like Ayrton Senna, 'Mr. Monaco' Graham Hill, and Michael Schumacher have defined their careers on these perilous, barrier-lined streets in a rich history of motorsport brilliance.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco

Complete list of Monaco Grand Prix winners

Below is the complete history of Monaco Grand Prix winners, showcasing the icons who have conquered Formula 1's most famous circuit:

Year Winner Constructor F1 World Championship
1929William Grover-WilliamsBugattiNo
1930René DreyfusBugattiNo
1931Louis ChironBugattiNo
1932Tazio NuvolariAlfa RomeoNo
1933Achille VarziBugattiNo
1934Guy MollAlfa RomeoNo
1935Luigi FagioliMercedes-BenzNo
1936Rudolf CaracciolaMercedes-BenzNo
1937Manfred von BrauchitschMercedes-BenzNo
1938-1947Not heldN/AN/A
1948Giuseppe FarinaMaseratiNo
1949Not heldN/AN/A
1950Juan Manuel FangioAlfa RomeoYes
1951Not heldN/AN/A
1952Vittorio MarzottoFerrariNo (Sports Cars)
1953-1954Not heldN/AN/A
1955Maurice TrintignantFerrariYes
1956Stirling MossMaseratiYes
1957Juan Manuel FangioMaseratiYes
1958Maurice TrintignantCooper-ClimaxYes
1959Jack BrabhamCooper-ClimaxYes
1960Stirling MossLotus-ClimaxYes
1961Stirling MossLotus-ClimaxYes
1962Bruce McLarenCooper-ClimaxYes
1963Graham HillBRMYes
1964Graham HillBRMYes
1965Graham HillBRMYes
1966Jackie StewartBRMYes
1967Denny HulmeBrabham-RepcoYes
1968Graham HillLotus-FordYes
1969Graham HillLotus-FordYes
1970Jochen RindtLotus-FordYes
1971Jackie StewartTyrrell-FordYes
1972Jean-Pierre BeltoiseBRMYes
1973Jackie StewartTyrrell-FordYes
1974Ronnie PetersonLotus-FordYes
1975Niki LaudaFerrariYes
1976Niki LaudaFerrariYes
1977Jody ScheckterWolf-FordYes
1978Patrick DepaillerTyrrell-FordYes
1979Jody ScheckterFerrariYes
1980Carlos ReutemannWilliams-FordYes
1981Gilles VilleneuveFerrariYes
1982Riccardo PatreseBrabham-FordYes
1983Keke RosbergBrabham-BMWYes
1984Alain ProstMcLaren-TAGYes
1985Alain ProstMcLaren-TAGYes
1986Alain ProstMcLaren-TAGYes
1987Ayrton SennaLotus-HondaYes
1988Alain ProstMcLaren-HondaYes
1989Ayrton SennaMcLaren-HondaYes
1990Ayrton SennaMcLaren-HondaYes
1991Ayrton SennaMcLaren-HondaYes
1992Ayrton SennaMcLaren-HondaYes
1993Ayrton SennaMcLaren-FordYes
1994Michael SchumacherBenetton-FordYes
1995Michael SchumacherBenetton-RenaultYes
1996Olivier PanisLigier-Mugen-HondaYes
1997Michael SchumacherFerrariYes
1998Mika HäkkinenMcLaren-MercedesYes
1999Michael SchumacherFerrariYes
2000David CoulthardMcLaren-MercedesYes
2001Michael SchumacherFerrariYes
2002David CoulthardMcLaren-MercedesYes
2003Juan Pablo MontoyaWilliams-BMWYes
2004Jarno TrulliRenaultYes
2005Kimi RäikkönenMcLaren-MercedesYes
2006Fernando AlonsoRenaultYes
2007Fernando AlonsoMcLaren-MercedesYes
2008Lewis HamiltonMcLaren-MercedesYes
2009Jenson ButtonBrawn-MercedesYes
2010Mark WebberRed Bull-RenaultYes
2011Sebastian VettelRed Bull-RenaultYes
2012Mark WebberRed Bull-RenaultYes
2013Nico RosbergMercedesYes
2014Nico RosbergMercedesYes
2015Nico RosbergMercedesYes
2016Lewis HamiltonMercedesYes
2017Sebastian VettelFerrariYes
2018Daniel RicciardoRed Bull-TAG HeuerYes
2019Lewis HamiltonMercedesYes
2020Not heldN/AN/A
2021Max VerstappenRed Bull-HondaYes
2022Sergio PérezRed Bull-RBPTYes
2023Max VerstappenRed Bull-Honda RBPTYes
2024Charles LeclercFerrariYes
2025Lando NorrisMcLaren-MercedesYes

Drivers with the most Monaco Grand Prix wins

Ayrton Senna reigns supreme in the principality with six victories, closely followed by fellow legends Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher on five.

Driver Wins
Ayrton Senna6
Graham Hill5
Michael Schumacher5
Alain Prost4
Jackie Stewart3
Lewis Hamilton3
Nico Rosberg3
Stirling Moss3
David Coulthard2
Fernando Alonso2
Jody Scheckter2
Juan Manuel Fangio2
Mark Webber2
Maurice Trintignant2
Max Verstappen2
Niki Lauda2
Sebastian Vettel2
Graham Hill - aka 'Mr Monaco'
Graham Hill - aka 'Mr Monaco'

Teams with the most Monaco Grand Prix wins

McLaren are the undisputed masters of Monte Carlo among the constructors, boasting 16 official World Championship wins on the famous streets, comfortably ahead of Ferrari.

Team Wins
McLaren16
Ferrari10
Lotus7
Red Bull7
BRM5
Mercedes5
Brabham3
Cooper3
Tyrrell3
Benetton2
Maserati2
Renault2

Who is the youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner?

Lewis Hamilton remains the youngest ever winner - he was just 23 years, 4 months and 18 days old when he overcame an early puncture to triumph in 2008.

Teenage Italian star Kimi Antonelli (19) will obliterate that record should he win for Mercedes this weekend.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Graham Shaw
Written by
Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor
Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl.
View full biography

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