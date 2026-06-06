The Monaco Grand Prix is the undisputed jewel in Formula 1's glittering crown, a legendary street race which demands absolute precision and mercilessly punishes the smallest error.

First held in 1929 before joining the inaugural Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, the narrow, twisting circuit through the tiny principality on the French Riviera has served as the ultimate test of driver skill for nearly a century.

Legends like Ayrton Senna, 'Mr. Monaco' Graham Hill, and Michael Schumacher have defined their careers on these perilous, barrier-lined streets in a rich history of motorsport brilliance.

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READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco

Complete list of Monaco Grand Prix winners

Below is the complete history of Monaco Grand Prix winners, showcasing the icons who have conquered Formula 1's most famous circuit:

Year Winner Constructor F1 World Championship 1929 William Grover-Williams Bugatti No 1930 René Dreyfus Bugatti No 1931 Louis Chiron Bugatti No 1932 Tazio Nuvolari Alfa Romeo No 1933 Achille Varzi Bugatti No 1934 Guy Moll Alfa Romeo No 1935 Luigi Fagioli Mercedes-Benz No 1936 Rudolf Caracciola Mercedes-Benz No 1937 Manfred von Brauchitsch Mercedes-Benz No 1938-1947 Not held N/A N/A 1948 Giuseppe Farina Maserati No 1949 Not held N/A N/A 1950 Juan Manuel Fangio Alfa Romeo Yes 1951 Not held N/A N/A 1952 Vittorio Marzotto Ferrari No (Sports Cars) 1953-1954 Not held N/A N/A 1955 Maurice Trintignant Ferrari Yes 1956 Stirling Moss Maserati Yes 1957 Juan Manuel Fangio Maserati Yes 1958 Maurice Trintignant Cooper-Climax Yes 1959 Jack Brabham Cooper-Climax Yes 1960 Stirling Moss Lotus-Climax Yes 1961 Stirling Moss Lotus-Climax Yes 1962 Bruce McLaren Cooper-Climax Yes 1963 Graham Hill BRM Yes 1964 Graham Hill BRM Yes 1965 Graham Hill BRM Yes 1966 Jackie Stewart BRM Yes 1967 Denny Hulme Brabham-Repco Yes 1968 Graham Hill Lotus-Ford Yes 1969 Graham Hill Lotus-Ford Yes 1970 Jochen Rindt Lotus-Ford Yes 1971 Jackie Stewart Tyrrell-Ford Yes 1972 Jean-Pierre Beltoise BRM Yes 1973 Jackie Stewart Tyrrell-Ford Yes 1974 Ronnie Peterson Lotus-Ford Yes 1975 Niki Lauda Ferrari Yes 1976 Niki Lauda Ferrari Yes 1977 Jody Scheckter Wolf-Ford Yes 1978 Patrick Depailler Tyrrell-Ford Yes 1979 Jody Scheckter Ferrari Yes 1980 Carlos Reutemann Williams-Ford Yes 1981 Gilles Villeneuve Ferrari Yes 1982 Riccardo Patrese Brabham-Ford Yes 1983 Keke Rosberg Brabham-BMW Yes 1984 Alain Prost McLaren-TAG Yes 1985 Alain Prost McLaren-TAG Yes 1986 Alain Prost McLaren-TAG Yes 1987 Ayrton Senna Lotus-Honda Yes 1988 Alain Prost McLaren-Honda Yes 1989 Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda Yes 1990 Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda Yes 1991 Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda Yes 1992 Ayrton Senna McLaren-Honda Yes 1993 Ayrton Senna McLaren-Ford Yes 1994 Michael Schumacher Benetton-Ford Yes 1995 Michael Schumacher Benetton-Renault Yes 1996 Olivier Panis Ligier-Mugen-Honda Yes 1997 Michael Schumacher Ferrari Yes 1998 Mika Häkkinen McLaren-Mercedes Yes 1999 Michael Schumacher Ferrari Yes 2000 David Coulthard McLaren-Mercedes Yes 2001 Michael Schumacher Ferrari Yes 2002 David Coulthard McLaren-Mercedes Yes 2003 Juan Pablo Montoya Williams-BMW Yes 2004 Jarno Trulli Renault Yes 2005 Kimi Räikkönen McLaren-Mercedes Yes 2006 Fernando Alonso Renault Yes 2007 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Mercedes Yes 2008 Lewis Hamilton McLaren-Mercedes Yes 2009 Jenson Button Brawn-Mercedes Yes 2010 Mark Webber Red Bull-Renault Yes 2011 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull-Renault Yes 2012 Mark Webber Red Bull-Renault Yes 2013 Nico Rosberg Mercedes Yes 2014 Nico Rosberg Mercedes Yes 2015 Nico Rosberg Mercedes Yes 2016 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Yes 2017 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Yes 2018 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer Yes 2019 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Yes 2020 Not held N/A N/A 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull-Honda Yes 2022 Sergio Pérez Red Bull-RBPT Yes 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull-Honda RBPT Yes 2024 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Yes 2025 Lando Norris McLaren-Mercedes Yes

Drivers with the most Monaco Grand Prix wins

Ayrton Senna reigns supreme in the principality with six victories, closely followed by fellow legends Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher on five.

Driver Wins Ayrton Senna 6 Graham Hill 5 Michael Schumacher 5 Alain Prost 4 Jackie Stewart 3 Lewis Hamilton 3 Nico Rosberg 3 Stirling Moss 3 David Coulthard 2 Fernando Alonso 2 Jody Scheckter 2 Juan Manuel Fangio 2 Mark Webber 2 Maurice Trintignant 2 Max Verstappen 2 Niki Lauda 2 Sebastian Vettel 2

Graham Hill - aka 'Mr Monaco'

Teams with the most Monaco Grand Prix wins

McLaren are the undisputed masters of Monte Carlo among the constructors, boasting 16 official World Championship wins on the famous streets, comfortably ahead of Ferrari.

Team Wins McLaren 16 Ferrari 10 Lotus 7 Red Bull 7 BRM 5 Mercedes 5 Brabham 3 Cooper 3 Tyrrell 3 Benetton 2 Maserati 2 Renault 2

Who is the youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner?

Lewis Hamilton remains the youngest ever winner - he was just 23 years, 4 months and 18 days old when he overcame an early puncture to triumph in 2008.

Teenage Italian star Kimi Antonelli (19) will obliterate that record should he win for Mercedes this weekend.

READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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