Monaco Grand Prix winners: The all-time definitive history of an iconic F1 race
Monaco Grand Prix winners: The all-time definitive history of an iconic F1 race
Every single winner of the iconic race
The Monaco Grand Prix is the undisputed jewel in Formula 1's glittering crown, a legendary street race which demands absolute precision and mercilessly punishes the smallest error.
First held in 1929 before joining the inaugural Formula 1 World Championship in 1950, the narrow, twisting circuit through the tiny principality on the French Riviera has served as the ultimate test of driver skill for nearly a century.
Legends like Ayrton Senna, 'Mr. Monaco' Graham Hill, and Michael Schumacher have defined their careers on these perilous, barrier-lined streets in a rich history of motorsport brilliance.
READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco
Complete list of Monaco Grand Prix winners
Below is the complete history of Monaco Grand Prix winners, showcasing the icons who have conquered Formula 1's most famous circuit:
|Year
|Winner
|Constructor
|F1 World Championship
|1929
|William Grover-Williams
|Bugatti
|No
|1930
|René Dreyfus
|Bugatti
|No
|1931
|Louis Chiron
|Bugatti
|No
|1932
|Tazio Nuvolari
|Alfa Romeo
|No
|1933
|Achille Varzi
|Bugatti
|No
|1934
|Guy Moll
|Alfa Romeo
|No
|1935
|Luigi Fagioli
|Mercedes-Benz
|No
|1936
|Rudolf Caracciola
|Mercedes-Benz
|No
|1937
|Manfred von Brauchitsch
|Mercedes-Benz
|No
|1938-1947
|Not held
|N/A
|N/A
|1948
|Giuseppe Farina
|Maserati
|No
|1949
|Not held
|N/A
|N/A
|1950
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Alfa Romeo
|Yes
|1951
|Not held
|N/A
|N/A
|1952
|Vittorio Marzotto
|Ferrari
|No (Sports Cars)
|1953-1954
|Not held
|N/A
|N/A
|1955
|Maurice Trintignant
|Ferrari
|Yes
|1956
|Stirling Moss
|Maserati
|Yes
|1957
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|Maserati
|Yes
|1958
|Maurice Trintignant
|Cooper-Climax
|Yes
|1959
|Jack Brabham
|Cooper-Climax
|Yes
|1960
|Stirling Moss
|Lotus-Climax
|Yes
|1961
|Stirling Moss
|Lotus-Climax
|Yes
|1962
|Bruce McLaren
|Cooper-Climax
|Yes
|1963
|Graham Hill
|BRM
|Yes
|1964
|Graham Hill
|BRM
|Yes
|1965
|Graham Hill
|BRM
|Yes
|1966
|Jackie Stewart
|BRM
|Yes
|1967
|Denny Hulme
|Brabham-Repco
|Yes
|1968
|Graham Hill
|Lotus-Ford
|Yes
|1969
|Graham Hill
|Lotus-Ford
|Yes
|1970
|Jochen Rindt
|Lotus-Ford
|Yes
|1971
|Jackie Stewart
|Tyrrell-Ford
|Yes
|1972
|Jean-Pierre Beltoise
|BRM
|Yes
|1973
|Jackie Stewart
|Tyrrell-Ford
|Yes
|1974
|Ronnie Peterson
|Lotus-Ford
|Yes
|1975
|Niki Lauda
|Ferrari
|Yes
|1976
|Niki Lauda
|Ferrari
|Yes
|1977
|Jody Scheckter
|Wolf-Ford
|Yes
|1978
|Patrick Depailler
|Tyrrell-Ford
|Yes
|1979
|Jody Scheckter
|Ferrari
|Yes
|1980
|Carlos Reutemann
|Williams-Ford
|Yes
|1981
|Gilles Villeneuve
|Ferrari
|Yes
|1982
|Riccardo Patrese
|Brabham-Ford
|Yes
|1983
|Keke Rosberg
|Brabham-BMW
|Yes
|1984
|Alain Prost
|McLaren-TAG
|Yes
|1985
|Alain Prost
|McLaren-TAG
|Yes
|1986
|Alain Prost
|McLaren-TAG
|Yes
|1987
|Ayrton Senna
|Lotus-Honda
|Yes
|1988
|Alain Prost
|McLaren-Honda
|Yes
|1989
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren-Honda
|Yes
|1990
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren-Honda
|Yes
|1991
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren-Honda
|Yes
|1992
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren-Honda
|Yes
|1993
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren-Ford
|Yes
|1994
|Michael Schumacher
|Benetton-Ford
|Yes
|1995
|Michael Schumacher
|Benetton-Renault
|Yes
|1996
|Olivier Panis
|Ligier-Mugen-Honda
|Yes
|1997
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|Yes
|1998
|Mika Häkkinen
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
|1999
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|Yes
|2000
|David Coulthard
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
|2001
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|Yes
|2002
|David Coulthard
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
|2003
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|Williams-BMW
|Yes
|2004
|Jarno Trulli
|Renault
|Yes
|2005
|Kimi Räikkönen
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
|2006
|Fernando Alonso
|Renault
|Yes
|2007
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
|2008
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
|2009
|Jenson Button
|Brawn-Mercedes
|Yes
|2010
|Mark Webber
|Red Bull-Renault
|Yes
|2011
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull-Renault
|Yes
|2012
|Mark Webber
|Red Bull-Renault
|Yes
|2013
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|Yes
|2014
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|Yes
|2015
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|Yes
|2016
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Yes
|2017
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Yes
|2018
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|Yes
|2019
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Yes
|2020
|Not held
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-Honda
|Yes
|2022
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull-RBPT
|Yes
|2023
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-Honda RBPT
|Yes
|2024
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Yes
|2025
|Lando Norris
|McLaren-Mercedes
|Yes
Drivers with the most Monaco Grand Prix wins
Ayrton Senna reigns supreme in the principality with six victories, closely followed by fellow legends Graham Hill and Michael Schumacher on five.
|Driver
|Wins
|Ayrton Senna
|6
|Graham Hill
|5
|Michael Schumacher
|5
|Alain Prost
|4
|Jackie Stewart
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|3
|Nico Rosberg
|3
|Stirling Moss
|3
|David Coulthard
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|2
|Jody Scheckter
|2
|Juan Manuel Fangio
|2
|Mark Webber
|2
|Maurice Trintignant
|2
|Max Verstappen
|2
|Niki Lauda
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|2
Teams with the most Monaco Grand Prix wins
McLaren are the undisputed masters of Monte Carlo among the constructors, boasting 16 official World Championship wins on the famous streets, comfortably ahead of Ferrari.
|Team
|Wins
|McLaren
|16
|Ferrari
|10
|Lotus
|7
|Red Bull
|7
|BRM
|5
|Mercedes
|5
|Brabham
|3
|Cooper
|3
|Tyrrell
|3
|Benetton
|2
|Maserati
|2
|Renault
|2
Who is the youngest ever Monaco Grand Prix winner?
Lewis Hamilton remains the youngest ever winner - he was just 23 years, 4 months and 18 days old when he overcame an early puncture to triumph in 2008.
Teenage Italian star Kimi Antonelli (19) will obliterate that record should he win for Mercedes this weekend.
READ MORE: F1 World Champions: The full list from Farina to new king Lando Norris
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 33 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 star George Russell sets marriage deadline: 'Without doubt she's my future'
Chaotic Monaco Grand Prix finish delivers the craziest three laps in F1 history
Charles Leclerc ‘held talks’ with Mercedes and McLaren over Ferrari exit
F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Monte Carlo
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 33 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton celebrates big Ferrari win as FIA announce Mercedes punishment
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix winners: The all-time definitive history of an iconic F1 race
- 1 hour ago
F1 star George Russell sets marriage deadline: 'Without doubt she's my future'
- Yesterday 23:15
Fernando Alonso reveals Aston Martin might not be able to race at Monaco Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:27
Chaotic Monaco Grand Prix finish delivers the craziest three laps in F1 history
- Yesterday 21:44
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june