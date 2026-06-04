F1 star Oscar Piastri suffers driving disaster in new Clarkson's Farm series

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri had a bit of a nightmare when he appeared in a new episode of the hugely popular TV series, Clarkson's Farm.

The Australian racer paid a visit to Diddly Squat Farm, the site owned by journalist and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, with Piastri's appearance now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

During one of the episodes from the newly released fifth season, Piastri stops by to visit Clarkson and his right-hand man Kaleb Cooper, who has become the breakout star of the hit Prime show.

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But when the usually skilled F1 driver took on the challenge of reversing a tractor, the 25-year-old was exposed and mocked for his awful reversing.

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Clarkson and Cooper mock Piastri after Diddly Squat Farm disaster

Unsurprisingly, the segment of the episode focusing on Piastri's major tractor fail has been clipped up and posted by several fans on social media, showing the nine-time grand prix winner severely struggling to perform the simple manoeuvre.

In episode one of the new season which premiered this week, Cooper kindly talked Piastri through the entire process of how to handle the unfamiliar machinery, completely unaware that he was talking to an F1 superstar.

When Cooper innocently question who Piastri was, Clarkson informed him: "He's a Formula 1 racing driver," to which Cooper naturally responded with the assumption that the Aussie would ace the challenge.

But would actually unfolded was far from it, with Piastri struggling at the wheel for what felt like an eternity.

As the presenting pair looked on in dismay, Clarkson pointed out the hilarity of the Melbourne native's issue, saying: "I mean he can go through Eau Rouge flat out, it's a corner at Spa, which is incredibly difficult and a brave thing to do...but he is from the city."

Oscar Piastri - great in an F1 car, not so much in a tractor.

In fact, Piastri took so long to perform multiple painstaking attempts that Cooper eventually said: "We’re going to go and get a cup of tea", with Piastri replying: "You might as well go and have dinner."

The McLaren hotshot started over and over but somehow continuously ended up in a worse spot than he started in, with the episode moving on and never actually showing viewers a successful reversing attempt from Piastri in the show at all.

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