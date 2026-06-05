F1 stars summoned by FIA stewards over bizarre rule breach at Monaco Grand Prix
F1 stars summoned by FIA stewards over bizarre rule breach at Monaco Grand Prix
Norris and Leclerc have already been summoned
F1 stars Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are set to appear before the stewards on Friday morning during the Monaco Grand Prix race weekend.
The reigning world champion and the Ferrari driver have been summoned over what appears to be an unusual breach of the FIA’s press conference regulations.
Both drivers are suspected of violating Article B10.1.1a, which mandates that participants attend all official media sessions punctually.
On Thursday, Norris and Leclerc the local Monegasque were assigned to the first media group in Monte Carlo, where Leclerc was expected at 10:00am local time, with the McLaren driver set to follow ten minutes later.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton not Ferrari's guy, Sainz unveils Monaco secret
Potential penalty for late arrivals?
In Formula 1, such a breach rarely leads to severe punishment. In previous instances, arriving late at a press conference has often been overlooked or simply resulted in an official reprimand.
For Norris, currently sitting fifth in the championship and last year’s winner in the principality, and for hometown favourite Leclerc, this marks an unusual and precarious start to the race weekend.
ANALYSIS: Ferrari just chose their guy and it is not Lewis Hamilton
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