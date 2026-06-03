Lando Norris's full Nurburgring lap including BMW fury, 'first time' rants and love for Skoda

Lando Norris' first laps at the Nurburgring have been released by McLaren as the reigning F1 champion took on the iconic circuit.

It's been Max Verstappen bringing the Nurburgring to F1 audiences of late after his attempt at the 24-hour race in May, where he was cruelly denied the victory after a late failure.

Earlier this year, however, the McLaren duo were spotted at the iconic track for a filming day and now the team have released the full video of Norris' exploits around the 20.8-kilometre circuit in the McLaren 750s.

During his debut lap, however, Norris had several problems when it came to dealing with the traffic at the Nurburgring.

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BMW fury and Skoda love

Even F1 drivers aren't immune to road rage when Norris came to the rear of a BMW he was adamant not to get beaten by, and shouted at the driver to get out of his way.

He was also left shouting apologetically to a driver who breezed past him, declaring 'it was his first time'... only to pass him later on in the lap.

He later came across a gaggle of cars and complained about being held up on his lap, and moaned about why there were so many BMWs at the track.

While the BMWs were on the receiving end of Norris' fury, when he came across a Skoda on track, his attitude softened and he described the driver in the car as a 'legend'.

"That was a lap of the Nordschleife," Norris declared at the end of the video.

"That is a bucket list item, ticked off. My first ever lap of the Nordschleife, I was pretty happy with that!"

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