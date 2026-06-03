Lando Norris's full Nurburgring lap including BMW fury, 'first time' rants and love for Skoda
Lando Norris's full Nurburgring lap including BMW fury, 'first time' rants and love for Skoda
Lando Norris took to the Nurburgring
Lando Norris' first laps at the Nurburgring have been released by McLaren as the reigning F1 champion took on the iconic circuit.
It's been Max Verstappen bringing the Nurburgring to F1 audiences of late after his attempt at the 24-hour race in May, where he was cruelly denied the victory after a late failure.
Earlier this year, however, the McLaren duo were spotted at the iconic track for a filming day and now the team have released the full video of Norris' exploits around the 20.8-kilometre circuit in the McLaren 750s.
During his debut lap, however, Norris had several problems when it came to dealing with the traffic at the Nurburgring.
F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen makes sabbatical decision as Horner return vetoed
BMW fury and Skoda love
Even F1 drivers aren't immune to road rage when Norris came to the rear of a BMW he was adamant not to get beaten by, and shouted at the driver to get out of his way.
He was also left shouting apologetically to a driver who breezed past him, declaring 'it was his first time'... only to pass him later on in the lap.
He later came across a gaggle of cars and complained about being held up on his lap, and moaned about why there were so many BMWs at the track.
While the BMWs were on the receiving end of Norris' fury, when he came across a Skoda on track, his attitude softened and he described the driver in the car as a 'legend'.
"That was a lap of the Nordschleife," Norris declared at the end of the video.
"That is a bucket list item, ticked off. My first ever lap of the Nordschleife, I was pretty happy with that!"
READ MORE: Mercedes ticking timebomb could blow up title bid
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Charles Leclerc announces decision over Ferrari F1 future
Charles Leclerc opens up on fatherhood and whether future son will race in F1
Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci take £150m gamble
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton opens up on Ferrari struggles and how he is changing iconic F1 team
- 14 minutes ago
Lando Norris's full Nurburgring lap including BMW fury, 'first time' rants and love for Skoda
- 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc announces decision over Ferrari F1 future
- 2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc opens up on fatherhood and whether future son will race in F1
- 3 hours ago
Audi shock F1 with Max Verstappen signing decision
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Monaco Grand Prix renamed as Gucci take £150m gamble
- Today 07:27
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may