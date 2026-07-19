F1 star Lando Norris felt 'violated' after paparazzi chase through London

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris has hit out at the paparazzi who pursued him around London for nearly an hour.

Norris is a very popular British F1 driver, but his stardom exploded even further last December, when he became an F1 world champion for the first time, beating Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to the prize at the final race of the season.

As well as Norris becoming better known with the British public due to this success, his Dad Adam Norris and girlfriend Magui Corceiro were also on TV at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while his Mum Cisca Wauman was the star of the show.

Article continues under video

But all of this fame has led to more intrusiveness into Norris' life and his family's life, and the off-season ahead of 2026 was full of unfounded rumours about a split between him and girlfriend Corceiro.

Now, Norris has said that, although he accepts that his championship victory has increased the attention on him, he finds it a 'violation' to be followed by paparazzi around London.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton handed FIA penalty verdict after Ferrari mistake, major U-turn confirmed

Norris fed up with paparazzi

Norris has recalled a story when he was followed to a friend's house, with cameras waiting just to see who he was meeting.

"The next level is paparazzi waiting for you in places or tailing you," Norris told The Independent. "I drove to my friend’s house in London, and I knew a paparazzi was just following me the whole way. And following me through London for 40 minutes, just waiting to see who I was going to meet and where I was going.

"And that’s the first time where I started to feel a bit more violated in my life - that I can’t leave my hotel or house without someone trying to see every move I am doing.

"It doesn’t feel as though private life is private, it is just life now. That is part of being a Formula 1 driver, but there are boundaries, and I won’t accept people following me. That is just odd."

READ MORE: Sky F1 powerhouse to miss Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix

Related