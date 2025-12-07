Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions

As the Lando Norris camp celebrated their man becoming an F1 world champion for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, there was a very special moment between Norris' family and his team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Piastri went over to Norris' Mum Cisca and Dad Adam and embraced them, congratulating them on their championship-winning son.

Norris' love for his parents could be heard via team radio, when the new world champion exclaimed following the third-place finish at the Yas Marina Circuit: "I love you Mum, I love you Dad."

Piastri had been involved in a closely-fought championship battle all-season long, and was clearly disappointed not to have won it himself, but the class moment highlighted that the McLaren team-mates remain close friends.

And Adam Norris was there also congratulating Piastri on a 2025 season in which he claimed seven grands prix victories.

But who is Lando's father, and what does it take to turn a young child who loves karting onto an F1 driver and, eventually, an F1 world champion?

Who is Adam Norris?

Adam Norris is from Bristol, while Lando's mother Cisca is from Belgium.

The pair opted to raise their children in Somerset, but Lando was actually born in his father's place of birth, Bristol.

They have four children together, Lando, Oliver, Cisca and Flo, who is an international showjumper in Great Britain, where she competes in equestrian events, such as dressage, eventing, hunters and equitation.

Adam Norris' net worth is believed to be around £200million, and he ranked 610th on the 2022 Sunday Times Rich List.

It's this money, and the love and dedication given to Norris by his parents, that allowed him to rise through the ranks from karting as a boy up to the F1 grid. Adam Norris revealed after the race quite how long and laborious that journey had been.

"I’ve done 400 races with Lando," he told Sky Sports F1.

Nico Rosberg then said to Norris: "Starting with race one with the dream of becoming world champion. That’s great."

Norris then honestly answered that statement: "No, at the beginning it wasn’t. At the beginning, it was just having fun."

He then spoke about the sacrifices along the way: "A lot of travelling around the world. To go-kart tracks, it was an amazing journey, really good fun, went to weird and wonderful places at odd times and just relentless every weekend.

"But having fun, a lot of fun, really loved the journey and loved the destination and where we are now.

"A lot of hard work, we probably did more than most of the other people around, and he loved it more than everyone else so it was never painful, but it was hard."

What does Adam Norris do for a living?

Adam Norris became a millionaire through building up one of the UK's most successful pension companies, Hargreaves Lansdown.

In 1998, he set up pensions company Pensions Direct, and a year later he was bought out by Hargreaves Lansdown, helping to build that company up.

In 2007, the company was recognised as Britain’s largest direct-to-consumer pension retailer.

When the company went public in 2008, Norris decided to step down and was a very wealthy man at the age of 36.

He has since gone on to invest and help build over 30 businesses, including Pure Electric, an e-scooter company that he founded in 2018 that has a vision to change urban mobility.

