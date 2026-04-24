F1 News Today: Max Verstappen tipped for transfer, Red Bull sale talks revealed
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen tipped for transfer, Red Bull sale talks revealed
All the latest Formula 1 headlines
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been tipped to make a switch to one of Red Bull's rivals as uncertainty builds surrounding his future.
The Dutchman has made it painfully clear how unhappy he is with the current regulations, and after a shock announcement confirming a future move to McLaren for his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, rumours over a transfer away from Red Bull have persisted.
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F1 boss confirms Red Bull sale talks
McLaren F1 chief Zak Brown has revealed discussions in the latest Concorde Agreement that weighed up whether Red Bull could be forced to sell off sister team Racing Bulls.
The McLaren CEO disapproves of the presence of A-B teams in F1 and has confirmed that there were previously talks over a potential sale of Racing Bulls (previously Minardi) who have been owned by Red Bull since 2006.
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Ferrari made one 'big mistake' with Lewis Hamilton signing as F1 expert pinpoints fatal flaw
Lewis Hamilton's signing with Ferrari in F1 has been labelled a 'big mistake' as one star's career has been dissected.
Ferrari announced that the seven-time champion would be joining them in 2024, leaving Carlos Sainz without a seat, resulting in a crazy silly season, something which is in danger of happening once again ahead of the 2027 campaign.
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F1 teams oppose plans to let controversial race go ahead
F1 2026 championship leaders Mercedes are just one team who are reportedly pushing back against plans to add the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to this year’s calendar.
Local authorities are believed to be doing everything they can to secure a race at some point this year after April's event was cancelled along with the Bahrain GP, but teams have argued that the proposed date change would put too much strain on organisation.
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Red Bull poach Ferrari star after Gianpiero Lambiase exit
A former Red Bull F1 legend has revealed that the energy drink giants have already signed Gianpiero Lambiase's replacement.
Verstappen's close ally and long-time engineer will be heading to McLaren no later than 2028, but the recently 'retired' Helmut Marko has claimed Red Bull have already snapped up a replacement from Ferrari.
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