Verstappen could be set to turn the F1 driver market on its head

Four-time champion Max Verstappen has been tipped to make a showstopping switch to one of Red Bull's rival F1 teams amid growing uncertainty around his future.

Verstappen has been one of the most vocal drivers on this year's grid to complain about the F1 2026 rules, which were completely overhauled as part of the sport's new regulations cycle at the start of the season.

But whilst F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali may be happy pretending everything is fine whilst the sport's reputation erupts around him, Verstappen is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement as a result of the bleak new power unit rules.

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What's worse is that Red Bull have been far from competitive in the new regulations era, sparking the conversation over a potential exit clause that may lie within Verstappen's contract, and whether a move to a rival team could still be on the cards for next season.

But should the 28-year-old still harbour a desire to stay in the sport beyond this year's campaign, where would he go? Fans and pundits alike jumped on the suggestion that a shock McLaren switch could be on the cards when it was announced earlier this month that his long-time engineer Gianpiero Lambiase would be moving there no later than 2028.

But McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Verstappen will set his sights on a different constructor (unless either Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri decide to leave McLaren first that is).

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McLaren chief addresses Max Verstappen F1 rumours

Speaking to Sky Sports F1's Craig Slater at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking during the final week of F1's enforced break, Brown finally spoke on the rumours that Verstappen fans could expect to see him wearing papaya in the near future.

Touching on the Dutchman's future in F1, Brown said: "From a McLaren point of view, I couldn't be happier with Lando and Oscar. We have long-term agreements with them and I think it's the greatest driver pairing on and off the track.

"So, we have no intention of replacing any of our two superstars."

But just as quickly as the McLaren CEO had shut down any chance of the four-time champion moving to Woking, he opened the door right back up to a future switch.

"You know, if one were to go away, then yeah, Max is a huge talent, but I'm not anticipating that," said Brown, before turning his attention back to the team that he'd see Verstappen leaving Red Bull for.

"Where might he go? If I had to bet, I'd say to Mercedes," the 54-year-old concluded.

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