Max Verstappen caught leaving Monaco Grand Prix early after Red Bull nightmare
Max Verstappen caught leaving Monaco Grand Prix early after Red Bull nightmare
The Monaco Grand Prix was another day to forget for Red Bull and Max Verstappen
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen left the Monaco Grand Prix early after retiring from the race just one lap in on Sunday.
Verstappen suffered a nightmare start to the event in the principality, dropping from second all the way down to last off the line as his Red Bull failed to get going.
The Dutchman was suffering with a lack of power from his Red Bull and slowly trundled around the circuit to complete the first lap, before being told to pull into the pits and retire the car.
It was a 35th career DNF for the four-time champion, and his second this season after also having to retire from the Chinese GP.
And despite the Monaco GP throwing up plenty of action after his retirement - including a podium for his team-mate Isack Hadjar - Verstappen was not at the circuit to see it unfold.
F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions
Verstappen heads home to nearby apartment
The Dutchman opted to instead go home, with he and many of his fellow F1 drivers boasting an apartment in the principality.
Many drivers choose to live in Monaco for tax reasons, and that includes Verstappen, who made full use of that by clocking off early from his job on Sunday.
Verstappen revealed his decision following his retirement from the race, telling media: "It's only 500 metres, I'm going home," with the Red Bull star later snapped aboard a yacht with his father and former F1 driver, Jos Verstappen.
Verstappen falls further behind in the championship
Verstappen's latest failure means he has scored just 43 points from the opening six race weekends of the season.
He will see this race in particular as a real missed opportunity, with Red Bull seemingly having a fast car this weekend evidenced by Verstappen qualifying up in second and Hadjar clinging onto a podium.
But we were denied a lap one battle between Verstappen and youngster Kimi Antonelli because of Verstappen's power problem, and the Dutchman lost yet more ground to the 19-year-old in the drivers' championship.
Verstappen is now 113 points behind championship leader Antonelli and, if they weren't already, his hopes of claiming a fifth world championship this year have been entirely dashed.
READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton verdict after Monaco Grand Prix investigation
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
George Russell in FIA plea over Monaco Grand Prix penalty that crushed F1 title hopes
- 59 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari for making him look like an ‘idiot’ at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco Grand Prix descends into farce
- 3 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton delivers powerful F1 statement lamenting 'horrendous' Ferrari year
Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to Kim Kardashian as F1 star basks in Monaco Grand Prix glory
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
F1 team plead with FIA for review after lost Monaco Grand Prix podium
Latest News
George Russell in FIA plea over Monaco Grand Prix penalty that crushed F1 title hopes
- 59 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc fumes at Ferrari for making him look like an ‘idiot’ at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton gushes over 'amazing' Kim Kardashian after Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen caught leaving Monaco Grand Prix early after Red Bull nightmare
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco Grand Prix descends into farce
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton delivers powerful F1 statement lamenting 'horrendous' Ferrari year
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june