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Van der Garde ziet waar Verstappen pole heeft verloren in kwalificatie GP Monaco

F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix

Van der Garde ziet waar Verstappen pole heeft verloren in kwalificatie GP Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen had a day to forget in Monaco

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen had a day to forget on Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was unable to complete more than one lap of the grand prix, after qualifying up in second and looking like he might challenge championship leader Kimi Antonelli for the win.

But we were denied a lap one battle between the two stars, with Verstappen's Red Bull getting bogged down off the line.

Verstappen fell from second to plum last before turn one, and while he was able to trundle round the track on the first lap, he was told by his team to pull into the pits at the end of the lap and retire his car.

The Dutchman revealed to media after the race that he had then gone straight home rather than sticking around to see his team-mate Isack Hadjar claim a podium, with many drivers including Verstappen choosing to live in Monaco for tax purposes.

Verstappen shows off lavish Monaco digs

Before the Monaco Grand Prix in a video from the drivers' parade, Verstappen can be seen pointing out exactly where his apartment in Monaco to rival F1 drivers as they drover through the Portier turn leading up to the tunnel.

Verstappen is notoriously very strict about his private life, but he was showing Isack Hadjar and Antonelli exactly where it was that he lived, live for the world to see on YouTube.

He also appeared to point out Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's apartment, with the drivers seemingly living in the same building.

READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?

Verstappen falls further behind in the championship

Verstappen's latest failure means he has scored just 43 points from the opening six race weekends of the season.

He will see this race in particular as a real missed opportunity, with Red Bull seemingly having a fast car this weekend evidenced by Verstappen qualifying up in second and Hadjar clinging onto a podium.

But we were denied a lap one battle between Verstappen and youngster Kimi Antonelli because of Verstappen's power problem, and the Dutchman lost yet more ground to the 19-year-old in the drivers' championship.

Verstappen is now 113 points behind championship leader Antonelli and, if they weren't already, his hopes of claiming a fifth world championship this year have been entirely dashed.

READ MORE: Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco GP: 'What the f*** man?!'

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