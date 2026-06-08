F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix
F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix
Max Verstappen had a day to forget in Monaco
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen had a day to forget on Sunday at the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was unable to complete more than one lap of the grand prix, after qualifying up in second and looking like he might challenge championship leader Kimi Antonelli for the win.
But we were denied a lap one battle between the two stars, with Verstappen's Red Bull getting bogged down off the line.
Verstappen fell from second to plum last before turn one, and while he was able to trundle round the track on the first lap, he was told by his team to pull into the pits at the end of the lap and retire his car.
The Dutchman revealed to media after the race that he had then gone straight home rather than sticking around to see his team-mate Isack Hadjar claim a podium, with many drivers including Verstappen choosing to live in Monaco for tax purposes.
Verstappen shows off lavish Monaco digs
Before the Monaco Grand Prix in a video from the drivers' parade, Verstappen can be seen pointing out exactly where his apartment in Monaco to rival F1 drivers as they drover through the Portier turn leading up to the tunnel.
Verstappen is notoriously very strict about his private life, but he was showing Isack Hadjar and Antonelli exactly where it was that he lived, live for the world to see on YouTube.
He also appeared to point out Ferrari star Charles Leclerc's apartment, with the drivers seemingly living in the same building.
READ MORE: Where F1 drivers live, and why so many choose Monaco?
Verstappen falls further behind in the championship
Verstappen's latest failure means he has scored just 43 points from the opening six race weekends of the season.
He will see this race in particular as a real missed opportunity, with Red Bull seemingly having a fast car this weekend evidenced by Verstappen qualifying up in second and Hadjar clinging onto a podium.
But we were denied a lap one battle between Verstappen and youngster Kimi Antonelli because of Verstappen's power problem, and the Dutchman lost yet more ground to the 19-year-old in the drivers' championship.
Verstappen is now 113 points behind championship leader Antonelli and, if they weren't already, his hopes of claiming a fifth world championship this year have been entirely dashed.
READ MORE: Verstappen fury after retiring from Monaco GP: 'What the f*** man?!'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
- 34 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari will get 'tokens' from FIA to catch Mercedes
Latest News
Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
- 34 minutes ago
Fans call for Kim Kardashian F1 ban as row rages over Brundle snub
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen just doxxed himself at the Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton denies speeding charge after F1 Monaco Grand Prix penalty
- 2 hours ago
- 1
F1 News Today: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco Grand Prix descends into farce
- 3 hours ago
Charles Leclerc says 'three out of four Ferrari brakes not working' in Monaco crash
- 3 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
F1 News Today: Christian Horner accepts new job as Lewis Hamilton moves past Ferrari pain
- 4 june