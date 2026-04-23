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Laughing Lewis Hamilton and annoyed Max Verstappen edited onto a background of the Shanghai International Circuit

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets new Ferrari upgrades, Verstappen told to leave Red Bull

Laughing Lewis Hamilton and annoyed Max Verstappen edited onto a background of the Shanghai International Circuit — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets new Ferrari upgrades, Verstappen told to leave Red Bull

The day's biggest F1 news!

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

The unexpected spring break is now in full swing, leaving F1 teams and drivers without any races, but Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are hard at work.

Instead, they’re focusing on other tasks, and Ferrari is making the most of the downtime with a dedicated testing day and a fresh upgrade package.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen will leave Red Bull BEFORE Gianpiero Lambiase

Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull before great ally Gianpiero Lambiase - according to top Dutch F1 insider Giedo van der Garde.

The 28-year-old four-time world champion has been strongly linked with either retirement or a move away from Red Bull following a disastrous start to the 2026 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Russell and Antonelli sent stern warning by boss Wolff

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff has sent a stern warning to his drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli should the 2026 title fight become fiery.

With Mercedes the dominant team thus far in 2026, it's expected to be a two-horse race out front with Antonelli and Russell, with both drivers victorious in the opening three rounds of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 icon refused to work with Michael Schumacher

Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes performance engineer and F1 icon Jock Clear has shed light on why he refused to work with seven-time champion, Michael Schumacher.

Clear's extensive F1 career spans across three decades, with his 30 years of experience at the centre of the pinnacle of motorsport allowing the Brit to work for both the Silver Arrows and Ferrari.

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Ferrari F1 legend comes out in support of new rules

A Ferrari F1 legend from the 1970s has come out in support of the new regulations and branded 'the audience' more important than anything.

From many F1 fans, both new and old, the 2026 cars and regulations have received a lot of negative attention, branded as artificial with the energy management and various gimmicks such as the 'boost button'.

➡️ READ MORE

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