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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

Lewis Hamilton tests new Ferrari upgrades at Monza ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton tests new Ferrari upgrades at Monza ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari are testing upgrades to take on Mercedes in Miami

Originally written by Brian Van Hinthum. This version is a translation.

The unexpected spring break is now in full swing, leaving F1 teams and drivers without any races, but Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are hard at work.

Instead, they’re focusing on other tasks, and Ferrari is making the most of the downtime with a dedicated testing day and a fresh upgrade package.

A five‑week gap has opened up between the last race in Japan and the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. This pause came after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to conflicts in the Middle East. Ferrari quickly seized the opportunity by running a two‑day test at Mugello, a so‑called TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) tests.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner F1 return is on, Hamilton reflects on huge mistake

Ferrari at Monza

A few weeks later, the Italian outfit are back in action at home. This time, the prancing horse takes to the Monza circuit with this season’s cars.

Ferrari has scheduled a short yet pivotal filming day and is also rolling out a suite of new upgrades to trial on the car.

Fred Vasseur and his team are working tirelessly to close the gap on Mercedes, who currently hold a significant advantage in the both championship fights.

Charles Leclerc ran on the circuit during the morning before Hamilton followed his team-mate later in the day.

Will Kim Kardashian be in the Ferrari garage?

It's a marked change of scenery for Hamilton, who earlier in the week was pictured with rumoured romantic interest Kim Kardashian on a beach in Malibu enjoying some down time in the unofficial F1 break.

The next F1 race is in Miami, and many fans are eagerly anticipating whether the race will be the first one Kim Kardashian attends the race by supporting the seven-time world champion in the Ferrari garage

READ MORE: Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'

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