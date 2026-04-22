Lewis Hamilton tests new Ferrari upgrades at Monza ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton tests new Ferrari upgrades at Monza ahead of Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari are testing upgrades to take on Mercedes in Miami
The unexpected spring break is now in full swing, leaving F1 teams and drivers without any races, but Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are hard at work.
Instead, they’re focusing on other tasks, and Ferrari is making the most of the downtime with a dedicated testing day and a fresh upgrade package.
A five‑week gap has opened up between the last race in Japan and the upcoming Miami Grand Prix. This pause came after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled due to conflicts in the Middle East. Ferrari quickly seized the opportunity by running a two‑day test at Mugello, a so‑called TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) tests.
F1 HEADLINES: Horner F1 return is on, Hamilton reflects on huge mistake
Ferrari at Monza
A few weeks later, the Italian outfit are back in action at home. This time, the prancing horse takes to the Monza circuit with this season’s cars.
Ferrari has scheduled a short yet pivotal filming day and is also rolling out a suite of new upgrades to trial on the car.
Fred Vasseur and his team are working tirelessly to close the gap on Mercedes, who currently hold a significant advantage in the both championship fights.
Charles Leclerc ran on the circuit during the morning before Hamilton followed his team-mate later in the day.
Will Kim Kardashian be in the Ferrari garage?
It's a marked change of scenery for Hamilton, who earlier in the week was pictured with rumoured romantic interest Kim Kardashian on a beach in Malibu enjoying some down time in the unofficial F1 break.
The next F1 race is in Miami, and many fans are eagerly anticipating whether the race will be the first one Kim Kardashian attends the race by supporting the seven-time world champion in the Ferrari garage
READ MORE: Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Lewis Hamilton reveals crucial advice from his father that turned him into an F1 champion
- Today 14:03
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton tests new Ferrari upgrades at Monza ahead of Miami Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Christian Horner F1 return is on, Lewis Hamilton reflects on huge mistake
Aston Martin working 'around the clock' as Honda issue update from Sakura
Ferrari set to give Lewis Hamilton F1 monster to beat Mercedes
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton tests new Ferrari upgrades at Monza ahead of Miami Grand Prix
- 10 minutes ago
Formula E boss admits Mr Beast crash 'was good' for the sport
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Christian Horner F1 return is on, Lewis Hamilton reflects on huge mistake
- 1 hour ago
Who knew: The 'Barilla guy' is a former F1 driver as well as a pasta billionaire
- 2 hours ago
Indian star takes part in shock F1 test
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton reveals crucial advice from his father that turned him into an F1 champion
- Today 14:03
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
- 5 april