Lewis Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'

Despite a celebrated career there was one moment Lewis Hamilton wasn't too proud of

Lewis Hamilton recently reflected on a major mistake during his F1 career, albeit with a little more humour than when it first occurred.

The seven-time champion is one of the most successful drivers to grace the sport, and his talent was evident from his first season with McLaren in 2007.

Teaming up with two-time champion Fernando Alonso, Hamilton placed third on his F1 debut race and scored nine-consecutive podium in his first nine appearances, including his first race win in Canada where he took control of the championship lead.

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By the time the Chinese GP rolled around in October, Hamilton was 12 points ahead of Alonso with two rounds remaining and the championship was his to lose.

However, the Brit's title chances slipped away when he slid into a gravel trap at the pit entry at the Shanghai International Circuit. Bad luck at the season finale in Brazil saw him finish in seventh place, which meant the championship went the way of Ferrari and Kimi Raikkonen - separated by just a single point.

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Hamilton reflects on Chinese GP experiences

Hamilton previously admitted that after that championship defining error in Shanghai, he didn't leave his hotel room for three days.

Now at the age of 41, and with seven world titles under his belt also surely helping, Hamilton can look back at that time with a touch of humour, although did brand it an 'absolute disaster'.

Speaking to AnOther Man China, Hamilton recalled his past experiences in the country and said: "I can still vividly remember the excitement of winning my first Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai – that was 2008."

He then laughed, and added: "Definitely not 2007 – that was an absolute disaster."

Hamilton further elaborated on his first appearance in China, and what surprised him initially about Shanghai.

"I remember being struck by Chinese culture the first time I encountered it – not just the food, but the intensity of the colours: the red flags, the dragon motifs, the unique textures of the fabrics," he explained.

Having previously walked the Great Wall and visited giant pandas in Chengdu, Hamilton ticked another trip off his bucket list in 2026, this time with his mother Carmen.

Ahead of the race weekend in Shanghai, the champion and his mother went horse riding and visited a Tibetan village in Jiuzhaigou. But there are a few items on his wish list in China that haven't been ticked off yet.

He concluded: "I’d love to see the Zhangye Danxia (also known as the Rainbow Mountains due to the vibrant hues streaked across the hills) landforms for myself – the photos look absolutely incredible."

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