Mercedes exploit F1 loophole to take the fight to Ferrari at Monaco Grand Prix

Mercedes have cleverly made use of a loophole in the 2026 F1 rules to try and better their performance at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Despite having won all of the first five grands prix of the season, Mercedes are second to Ferrari in the bookmakers' list of favourites for this weekend's iconic showpiece race.

Key figures from both McLaren and Mercedes have firmly stated their belief that Ferrari are the team to beat in Monte Carlo this weekend, mainly because of their dominance in low-speed corners.

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The tight, winding streets of Monaco mean that there are plenty of low-speed corners at the track, and also means that there are not too many long straights.

As a result, F1 have announced that active aerodynamics will not be in play this weekend, with no straight mode being activated due to safety concerns.

It means that, for the first time since 2010, the rear wings on the F1 cars will not open even in dry conditions, and the front wing openings that have been in place for 2026 so far will also not be a thing in Monaco.

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Teams take advantage of unique Monaco rules

As a result of Monaco not having active aerodynamics in place, some teams including Mercedes and Red Bull, have opted to try and make some marginal gains on their competitors by changing the design of their rear wing, according to The Race.

With the rear wing remaining shut for the entirety of the weekend, teams have re-engineered the mechanism areas on their rear wings to introduce some unique extra winglets that will add extra downforce.

They have cleverly exploited a loophole within F1’s aerodynamic regulations that gives teams freedoms within certainly legality boxes to do what they want.

The mini winglets would not normally be able to be on the car because they are too intricate and complex for airflow when the flaps are opening and closing.

Mercedes are clearly not willing to give an inch to their competitors when it comes to the constructors' championship, despite having won all five races so far and leading that championship by 72 points.

McLaren, Red Bull and Audi are also expected to make changes due to the change of rules.

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