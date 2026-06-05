F1 star George Russell sets marriage deadline: 'Without doubt she's my future'

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has confirmed he plans to marry long-term girlfriend Carmen Mundt in an interview ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old will take to the track in his W17 this weekend eager to hit the ground running after a devastating end to the Canadian GP last time out.

On lap 30 of the race in Montreal, Russell was forced to retire after suffering a power unit failure, giving up the race lead as a result.

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His team-mate and title rival Kimi Antonelli took the chequered flag instead, meaning Russell now has the unenviable task of reducing a 43-point gap to the youngest drivers' championship leader in the sport's history.

Russell waited a long time to have a genuine shot at his maiden title and after seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton exited the team in 2024, the Brit was sure he would be No.1 soon.

But whilst Antonelli may be the favourite as things stand, Russell maintains he is able to keep a level head and stay grounded, and that is all because of his girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

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Who is George Russell's girlfriend Carmen Mundt?

Carmen Mundt was born in Spain in 1998 and moved to London when she was 18 to study.

Having graduated with a degree in business management and finance from the University of Westminster, Mundt now works for Ruffer LLP, an investment company based in the English capital.

Despite her own work demands Mundt is a frequent visitor to the F1 paddock and can often be seen during race weekends supporting not just Russell, but also the F1 Academy championship, which is run by Susie Wolff, former driver and wife of Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff.

Mundt and Russell have been in a public relationship since 2020 and the British F1 star even admitted recently that he hopes to one day make her his wife.

In a recent interview with The Times, Russell was said to have credited his girlfriend as being the one who keeps him grounded, something which is, 'the trick to surviving in the dog-eat-dog world' of F1.

The couple enjoy glamorous vacations together and like this weekend, much of their time is spent in Monaco, but Mundt has always insisted she didn't know of Russell's F1 fame upon first meeting him.

This could be why their relationship has so far been able to work out in the long-run, with Russell telling the British publication that he has intentions of marrying Mundt.

“Carmen brings me stability when it comes to racing and also a way to disconnect.

"Without doubt she’s my future. So [I hope we’ll be married] in due course. It won’t be next week, but it won’t be longer than five years. So somewhere in that timeframe."

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