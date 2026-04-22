It looks like the power couple is officially for real

All those rumours about a Lewis Hamilton x Kim Kardashian relationship, appear to be rumours no more. The biggest celebrity power couple of 2026 is officially for real.

Ever since early February, when the pair reportedly spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in rural England, the tabloids have been all over their latest moves.

Since then we’ve seen 41-year-old Lewis and 45-year-old Kim pictured together at Super Bowl LXI, on vacation in Arizona and earlier this week on a romantic date night at a swanky Malibu restaurant.

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Now though we have the clearest sign yet that Hamildashian is officially a thing, with the seven-time world champion and the reality TV megastar pictured together packing on the PDA.

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Lewis and Kim pack on the PDA in Malibu beach day

Lewis and Kim were snapped by celebrity website TMZ as they enjoyed a beach day, again in Malibu, and to say they appeared happy would be an understatement.

The photos show Lewis - clad in a T shirt and shorts - hugging and kissing with Kim, who was wearing a wetsuit and bikini top.

Now all we are left waiting for is Kim’s first appearance in the Ferrari garage, at an actual Grand Prix. The smart money is very much on that happening at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday week (May 3).

Hamilton happy again on track, and off it

It’s been a terrific start to 2026 for Lewis, who appears to be happy again both on track and off. He currently sits fourth in the early championship standings but is again challenging for podiums on a regular basis after a miserable debut season at Maranello in 2025.

The only area Lewis has catching up to do, is in terms of social media following. If you think his 43million Instagram audience is pretty nice, he has a long way to go before matching Kim’s insane 352m fanbase.

READ MORE: Hamilton reflects on huge F1 mistake: 'That was an absolute disaster'

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