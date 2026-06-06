Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix FREE
Channel 4 show coverage of F1 for FREE!
F1 heads back to the iconic Monaco Street Circuit this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix.
The race around the streets of the principality first took its place on the F1 world championship calendar in 1950, but it wasn't consistently on the calendar until 1955.
Since then, however, the race has featured in every F1 season other than the 2020 campaign which was disrupted by COVID-19, and it is due to stay until at least the 2035 season.
This year, the race is the sixth round of the 2026 season, a year that so far has been a story of Kimi Antonelli's brilliance.
The 19-year-old has won the last four grands prix and now sits atop the drivers' championship with a 43-point lead over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
Can he make it five in a row this weekend? Or will Russell or one of the Ferrari drivers fight back and reinvigorate their charge for the championship? Here's how you can catch the action for free on Channel 4.
READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Monaco Grand Prix?
Qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, June 6, and highlights of that all-important session will be able to be viewed on Channel 4 later on Saturday.
Steve Jones, David Coulthard, Mark Webber and Lawrence Barretto host a 90-minute highlights package of the action, as the teams battle it out for pole position. That show starts at 7:30pm BST.
Then, on Sunday, the quartet return for a two-and-a-half hour-long highlights package of the main event from Monaco, which will start just a few hours after the race finishes, going on air at 6:30pm BST.
If you miss any of the running from the race weekend in Monte Carlo, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
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