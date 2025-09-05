F1 issue official statement as huge Monaco GP decision made

The Monaco Grand Prix has been handed yet another contract extension, securing its long-term future on the F1 calendar.

Monaco's legendary street circuit was on the first ever F1 championship schedule back in 1950, and then ran consecutively between 1955-2019, making it one of the longest-running circuits in F1 history.

Following a year off for the COVID pandemic, Monaco has since provided us with many more memorable moments, and will continue to do so until at least the 2035 season, with F1 announcing a further four year extension of the legendary circuit.

That's despite it already having been extended to 2031 back in November of last year, clearly showing the eagerness of F1 bosses to keep Monaco as a part of the European leg of the F1 schedule.

This year's event was won by Lando Norris, while 2024 saw home hero Charles Leclerc claim his first victory in front of his adoring fans.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035," said F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

"It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous Principality.

"I would like to say a special thank you to His Serene Highness, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco and everyone involved in securing the long-term future of this historic partnership.”

The Monaco GP debate

While there is no doubting the unique, enthralling nature of the Monaco GP street circuit, and the immensely high levels of skill it takes to keep an F1 car out of the walls, the excitement levels of the race for fans has been called into question in recent years.

Modern-day F1 cars are too wide for regular overtakes to happen around the narrow streets of the Principality, meaning the race is often won on a Saturday via qualifying.

F1 attempted to counteract this in 2025, implementing new rules which meant that every driver had to pit at least twice in the race, creating more jeopardy and more variation in strategy calls.

While that was the case, it didn't necessarily add to the excitement of the race, but the mandatory two-stop race has been confirmed to be staying at least for the 2026 event, and has been written into the 2026 sporting regulations.

