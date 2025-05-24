Why is F1 Monaco Grand Prix a mandatory two-stop race?

For the first time in F1 history, the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix will be a mandatory two-stop race following complaints over the entertainment value of the race in recent years.

Despite Charles Leclerc’s spectacular victory in 2024, his lead from lights out to the chequered flag proved once again why qualifying is king in Monaco, with the top 10 drivers all finishing where they started.

In a bid to liven up the 2025 race, the World Motor Sport Council decided that all 20 drivers will be required to make two mandatory pit stops to enhance the spectacle this year.

So, what exactly are the new rules for the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix and what is the penalty if F1 teams fail to adhere to them?

Why is the Monaco GP a two-stop race?

Overtaking is notoriously difficult around the narrow street circuit, with the tight and twisty corners incompatible with the increasingly wide F1 cars - which currently sit at a width of 2000mm.

In 2024, the drivers focused on tyre conservation where their pace was likened to that of F2 cars in order to prevent tyre wear, after most drivers pitted on lap one during a red flag.

A two-stop race is meant to rule out concerns of tyre degradation and prevent teams from focusing too much on tyre conservation, opening up strategy decisions and unpredictability for the Monaco GP.

What are the tyre changes at the Monaco GP?

All drivers must use at least three different sets of tyres and make a minimum of two visits to the pit lane, whilst also using at least two different slick tyre compounds.

If it rains during the grand prix on Sunday, drivers can satisfy the two-stop requirement on slick, intermediate and wet tyres.

Therefore, each driver has been allocated an additional set of full wet tyres, alongside the usual two, so that the mandatory tyre rule can be applied even the field are forced to go on full wet tyres.

What are the penalties for breaching the rule?

The Sporting Regulations have been updated to reflect the mandatory two-stop at the Monaco GP, with Article 30.5 m) stating the penalty for drivers who failed to adhere to the rule.

“Unless the race is suspended and cannot be re-started, failure to comply with these requirements will result in the disqualification of the relevant driver from the race results,” it reads.

“For all races except the race in Monaco, if the race is suspended and cannot be re-started, 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who did not, when required to do so, use at least two specifications of dry-weather tyre during the race.

“For the race in Monaco, if the race is suspended and cannot be re-started, 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who did not, when required to do so, use at least two specifications of dry-weather tyre during the race, or who did not use at least three sets of tyres of any specification during the race.

“Furthermore, an additional 30 seconds will be added to the elapsed time of any driver who used only one set of tyres of any specification during the race.”

