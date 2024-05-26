close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

Charles Leclerc claimed victory at an incident-hit Monaco Grand Prix, winning his first race of the 2024 season.

Leclerc controlled the race from start to finish, barring a lengthy red flag period, to claim a win at his home race for the very first time.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash

McLaren's Oscar Piastri could not do anything to prevent Leclerc's first win since the 2022 Austrian GP, at the notoriously difficult to overtake Monaco circuit, despite spending the majority of the afternoon less than two seconds behind the Ferrari driver.

Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium, while world champion Max Verstappen could only finish down in sixth after a poor qualifying.

A huge pile-up of cars on lap one of the race caused a lengthy red flag delay, with chaos breaking out at both ends of the track.

Sergio Perez's car was completely destroyed in a nasty accident heading up the hill after Turn 1, and thankfully the Red Bull driver walked away unharmed.

The incident also caused both Haas cars to have to retire, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg involved in the smash.

Charles Leclerc celebrates victory

Monaco GP Race 2024 results

The final classification from Monaco was as follows:

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +7.142sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +7.585sec
4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +8.650sec
5. George Russell [Mercedes] - +13.309sec
6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +13.853sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +14.908sec
8. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +1 LAP
9. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +1 LAP
10. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +1 LAP
11. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +2 LAPS
12. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +2 LAPS
13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +2 LAPS
14. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +2 LAPS
15. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2 LAPS
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +2 LAPS
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - DNF
18. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - DNF
20. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:14.165sec

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen McLaren F1 Carlos Sainz
Full Monaco GP red flag chaos in detail as MULTIPLE cars involved in smash
F1 Analysis

Full Monaco GP red flag chaos in detail as MULTIPLE cars involved in smash

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
Monaco GP crash: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco GP crash: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Monaco Grand Prix

Norris BLASTS 'idiot' F1 rivals in Monaco

  • 21 minutes ago
Indy 500

Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

  • 46 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

  • 55 minutes ago
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc F1 pole positions: Record so far and win percentage after Monaco GLORY

  • 1 hour ago
  • 3
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for the Monaco Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x