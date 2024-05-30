Marko reveals Red Bull deadline for new Verstappen team-mate decision

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has revealed the deadline by which Max Verstappen's team-mate for 2025 must be confirmed.

Sergio Perez has partnered the reigning Formula 1 world champion since 2021, and has largely been a reliable back-up to the Dutchman during that time.

READ MORE: Red Bull chief reveals 'first choice' F1 star to be Verstappen team-mate

The Mexican has also played a pivotal role in delivering back-to-back constructors' titles for the Milton Keynes-based team, earning five victories as well as 24 podium finishes.

An impressive start to the 2024 campaign highlighted Perez's value as he collected 79 points from his opening five races.

But the 34-year-old's form has taken a significant dip in recent weeks, and he has failed to finish in the top three since the Chinese Grand Prix four rounds ago.

Then last weekend in Monaco, Perez was eliminated in the first part of qualifying, before crashing out in spectacular fashion during the main event on Sunday.

Sergio Perez crashed out on the opening lap in Monaco

Perez has often been a reliable back-up to Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Can Red Bull count on Perez?

Speculation has been growing over whether the former McLaren star will be offered a new deal, with some experts claiming his performances have become a problem for both Verstappen and Red Bull.

Following the disastrous race in the principality, Marko swatted aside questions on Perez's future, insisting that the under-pressure driver remains the 'first option' for the team.

He admitted, however, that Red Bull are seeking clarity on the situation sooner rather than later, admitting he wants clarity on the situation prior to the upcoming summer break, which will begin on 29 July.

Speaking to Austrian newspaper Klein Zeitung, Marko revealed: “The talks are still ongoing, and Checo [Perez] is still our first option.

“We want to have clarity on this before the summer break, although we’re certainly not putting any pressure on ourselves.”

READ MORE: F1 expert claims 'impressive' driver NOT in race for Red Bull seat

Related