Former F1 driver highlights MAJOR problem facing Red Bull
A former Formula 1 driver has identified the main problem facing Red Bull as they look to stave off growing pressure from their rivals.
The reigning constructors' champions currently hold a 56-point lead over nearest challengers, Ferrari, and until recently, looked well on course to deliver a third successive title.
However, performances in Miami and Imola have led to suggestions that the Milton Keynes-based team are beginning to show cracks in their armour.
Despite still holding a commanding lead in the drivers' championship, Max Verstappen has looked vulnerable in recent weeks after being beaten by Lando Norris in the US before being run close by the McLaren driver once again at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
'Lack of speed' a big concern
With team-mate Sergio Perez continuing to deliver inconsistent results - in qualifying and on race days - both McLaren and Ferrari may sense an unexpected opportunity to put an end to Red Bull's dominance.
Christijan Albers - a former driver at Minardi- has claimed Perez poses a significant problem to Red Bull's title ambitions, suggesting he 'lacks the speed' required to be an effective back-up driver.
Speaking ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix on the De Telegraaf podcast, he said: “This is exactly what we’ve always talked about - if Red Bull is not competitive, then you simply have a problem with such a team-mate.
“He just lacks the speed and then you suddenly see that he is no longer there. Then you really have a problem.
“One driver qualifies at P1 and the other at P11. That’s not just a little bit, that’s just too much.”
