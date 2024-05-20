Newey could SNUB Hamilton for rival F1 team role

Despite reports connecting Adrian Newey to Ferrari, he could snub the team in favour of one of their rivals.

Newey will leave Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, after negotiating an early release from his contract.

Since the team announced his departure, there has been a wave of speculation regarding his next destination, with Newey tipped to join Ferrari, as well as murmurs of a potential break from F1.

Lewis Hamilton further fuelled Ferrari rumours at the Miami Grand Prix, where he expressed his desire to see Newey with him at the team in 2025.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025

Could we see Adrian Newey team up with Hamilton at Ferrari?

Could Newey be looking for a role outside of Ferrari?

In the following weeks, rumours have escalated, with Newey confirming his move to a new F1 team in an interview with his manager, Eddie Jordan.

Furthermore, sources in Italy suggest Newey has already signed a contract with the Scuderia for 2025, according to Mail Sport.

Some, however, remain less convinced that Newey will join Ferrari, with journalist and former team chief, Peter Windsor, favouring another team.

"That was the new Lando Norris. He's super competitive now, and he's going to win more grands prix, absolutely no doubt," Windsor said on his YouTube channel.

"The way he's driving. The way McLaren are going as well. Just brilliant.

Could Adrian Newey join a resurgent McLaren?

"Imagine if Adrian Newey goes to McLaren as well. A lot of people saying over the weekend that he's a shoo-in to go to Ferrari, but he could go to McLaren.

“It all adds up - Rob Marshall is there, big mates with Zak Brown, Pete Prod [Peter Prodromou].

"Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri [are] not a bad team of drivers at all! Very near Adrian's home in the UK. Easy life - go racing historic cars with Zak as well - it would be fun."

