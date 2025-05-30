F1 veteran Fernando Alonso reveals Adrian Newey lessons at Aston Martin

Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has revealed what sets Adrian Newey apart from the rest of the competition.

Newey has teamed up with the two-time world champion at Aston Martin this year following the conclusion of a trophy-laden era at Red Bull.

Despite making no secret of his excitement to link up with the man widely regarded as the sport's greatest-ever engineer, Alonso has consistently tried to play down expectations for this season.

The Spaniard's belief that the team will be much stronger going into 2026 - when new engine regulations will come into force - has never wavered, however, and having spent several months working alongside Newey, his confidence has never been higher.

"Adrian is a very special person," he told Mundo Deportivo. "Exactly that. He's a genius unmatched by anything I've worked with before.

"He's someone with an above-average creative capacity. He has a vision of what a racing car is, with a different perspective than the rest of us, and he has the ability to design everything."

Alonso hails 'teacher' Newey

He continued: "Whether it's the aerodynamics, it could be the car's structure, it could be the safety, it could be the suspension, or if you leave him here for a minute in Monaco, he'll design a boat for you and set it afloat.

"He's the kind of person whose life is inventive, whose life is design, and the way he thinks, the way he speaks, is different and very educational.

"He teaches you. Every word you hear from Newey is a new lesson."

Alonso's bleak pre-season prediction that 2025 would be a year of struggle for the team has certainly come to pass.

The 43-year-old's DNF at last Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix extended his run of race weekends without scoring a point to eight.

He is one of just four drivers yet to get off the mark, but will hope a return to his home circuit in Barcelona this week will see his fortunes change.

