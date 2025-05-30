F1 veteran Fernando Alonso reveals Adrian Newey lessons at Aston Martin
F1 veteran Fernando Alonso reveals Adrian Newey lessons at Aston Martin
Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso has revealed what sets Adrian Newey apart from the rest of the competition.
Newey has teamed up with the two-time world champion at Aston Martin this year following the conclusion of a trophy-laden era at Red Bull.
F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up
Despite making no secret of his excitement to link up with the man widely regarded as the sport's greatest-ever engineer, Alonso has consistently tried to play down expectations for this season.
The Spaniard's belief that the team will be much stronger going into 2026 - when new engine regulations will come into force - has never wavered, however, and having spent several months working alongside Newey, his confidence has never been higher.
"Adrian is a very special person," he told Mundo Deportivo. "Exactly that. He's a genius unmatched by anything I've worked with before.
"He's someone with an above-average creative capacity. He has a vision of what a racing car is, with a different perspective than the rest of us, and he has the ability to design everything."
Alonso hails 'teacher' Newey
He continued: "Whether it's the aerodynamics, it could be the car's structure, it could be the safety, it could be the suspension, or if you leave him here for a minute in Monaco, he'll design a boat for you and set it afloat.
"He's the kind of person whose life is inventive, whose life is design, and the way he thinks, the way he speaks, is different and very educational.
"He teaches you. Every word you hear from Newey is a new lesson."
Alonso's bleak pre-season prediction that 2025 would be a year of struggle for the team has certainly come to pass.
The 43-year-old's DNF at last Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix extended his run of race weekends without scoring a point to eight.
He is one of just four drivers yet to get off the mark, but will hope a return to his home circuit in Barcelona this week will see his fortunes change.
READ MORE: Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 veteran Fernando Alonso reveals Adrian Newey lessons at Aston Martin
- 22 minutes ago
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up
- 31 minutes ago
Max Verstappen reveals animal terror as cat derails race
- 1 hour ago
Spanish Grand Prix protest planned as F1 track faces major opposition
- 2 hours ago
Adrian Newey reveals hard truth over Lewis Hamilton partnership
- 3 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- Today 08:12
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul