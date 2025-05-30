F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

Lewis Hamilton has issued a relationship update after an exchange went viral from the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Carlos Sainz has discussed Lewis Hamilton’s difficult start to his Ferrari career, but the Spaniard’s words do not bode well for the Formula 1 champion.

Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut

One of Audi's key figures has delivered a pessimistic outlook on his team's chances of being able to compete with the sport's big hitters next season.

F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has labelled their own band of loyal fans 'crazy' ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Alpine F1 exit rumours addressed in statement

A defiant statement has been issued by Renault CEO Luca de Meo regarding the long-term future of Alpine's participation in Formula 1.

