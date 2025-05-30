close global

F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

Lewis Hamilton has issued a relationship update after an exchange went viral from the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict

Carlos Sainz has discussed Lewis Hamilton’s difficult start to his Ferrari career, but the Spaniard’s words do not bode well for the Formula 1 champion.

Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut

One of Audi's key figures has delivered a pessimistic outlook on his team's chances of being able to compete with the sport's big hitters next season.

F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has labelled their own band of loyal fans 'crazy' ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Alpine F1 exit rumours addressed in statement

A defiant statement has been issued by Renault CEO Luca de Meo regarding the long-term future of Alpine's participation in Formula 1.

F1 News Today: Christian Horner update issued as Red Bull star makes contract admission
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Christian Horner update issued as Red Bull star makes contract admission

  • Yesterday 16:45
F1 News Today: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Driver set to miss session as FIA slammed for Spanish Grand Prix ban

  • May 28, 2025 15:39

Spanish Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 36 minutes ago
F1 Today: Lewis Hamilton relationship update issued as Ferrari star opens up

  • 1 hour ago
FIA announce mandatory Spanish Grand Prix rule as Lewis Hamilton calls for 'urgent change - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:27
Lewis Hamilton issues ‘relationship’ update ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 22:57
Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict

  • Yesterday 21:57
Fernando Alonso snubbed as F1 rival chosen for 2026 driver role

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Standings

