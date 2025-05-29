F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has labelled their own band of loyal fans 'crazy' ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is set to play host to round nine of what has already been a thrilling 2025 championship, and will complete the second of this season's triple-headers.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen issues Horner FEUD update as Red Bull star in unusual contract admission
Spanish supporters are amongst the most passionate in the world, and are once again expected to be out in force in the hope of seeing home heroes Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz spring a surprise and challenge the grid's big-hitters.
And while Alonso may be a two-time world champion and a bona fide legend of the sport, it was his compatriot who was generating much of the attention in Barcelona on Wednesday.
Ahead of the Williams star's appearance at a fan zone later in the evening, many opted to take their position in the queue before midday, with the team posting a video on their X page with an accompanying caption which read: "You guys are crazy."
Williams' Sainz improving ahead of home race
Sainz made the move to Williams during the off-season after being replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.
The 30-year-old's signing was seen as something of a coup for the British squad, but he has not yet managed to find his best form for his new team.
The opening four races of the year yielded just one point, but there has been a noticeable improvement in performance since round five, with the four-time race winner consistently featuring in the top 10.
His team-mate Alex Albon, meanwhile, has scored in all but one outing, and has already surpassed his total points haul over the previous two seasons at Williams.
Sunday's race marks the last time Barcelona will be called the Spanish GP, with Madrid's Barajas street circuit taking over as Spain's official title race from 2026 onwards.
READ MORE: Spanish Grand Prix set for F1 rule change after Monaco
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton handed Ferrari behaviour verdict after inter-team clash
- 29 minutes ago
Audi boss issues BLEAK prediction ahead of 2026 F1 debut
- 1 hour ago
F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Alpine F1 exit rumours addressed in statement
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on past struggles as 'alarming' data released
- Today 09:12
FIA announce mandatory tyre rule at Spanish Grand Prix after Monaco change
- Today 08:26
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 25 - 25 Jul