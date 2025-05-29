F1 team labels their own fans ‘CRAZY’ ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

One of Formula 1's most iconic teams has labelled their own band of loyal fans 'crazy' ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is set to play host to round nine of what has already been a thrilling 2025 championship, and will complete the second of this season's triple-headers.

Spanish supporters are amongst the most passionate in the world, and are once again expected to be out in force in the hope of seeing home heroes Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz spring a surprise and challenge the grid's big-hitters.

And while Alonso may be a two-time world champion and a bona fide legend of the sport, it was his compatriot who was generating much of the attention in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Williams star's appearance at a fan zone later in the evening, many opted to take their position in the queue before midday, with the team posting a video on their X page with an accompanying caption which read: "You guys are crazy."

Williams' Sainz improving ahead of home race

Sainz made the move to Williams during the off-season after being replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari.

The 30-year-old's signing was seen as something of a coup for the British squad, but he has not yet managed to find his best form for his new team.

The opening four races of the year yielded just one point, but there has been a noticeable improvement in performance since round five, with the four-time race winner consistently featuring in the top 10.

His team-mate Alex Albon, meanwhile, has scored in all but one outing, and has already surpassed his total points haul over the previous two seasons at Williams.

Sunday's race marks the last time Barcelona will be called the Spanish GP, with Madrid's Barajas street circuit taking over as Spain's official title race from 2026 onwards.

