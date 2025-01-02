Williams F1 team issue official Sainz update ahead of 2025 season

Williams have released a new update regarding the signing of Formula 1 race winner Carlos Sainz as they excitedly welcome him to their ranks this year.

The Grove-based outfit opted to replace Logan Sargeant back in August, and instead promoted young driver Franco Colapinto from F2.

However, before the Argentine got given his opportunity and impressed team principal James Vowles, Williams had already announced that Sainz would be driving with the team from 2025 and beyond, as they look to make their way up the grid.

For Sainz, it offered a lifeline after being displaced by Lewis Hamilton's shock move to Ferrari and, with opportunities at other race-winning teams seemingly in short supply, the Spaniard opted to join the Grove-based outfit.

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Carlos Sainz has already made his debut with Williams

Sainz's Williams welcome

Sainz has already made his debut with the team at the post-season Abu Dhabi tyre test, jumping into the Williams car for the first time earlier that week.

The four-time grand prix winner will be partnering Alex Albon from 2025, with both drivers desperate for Williams to get themselves up into podium contention within the next few years.

Sainz's move represents somewhat of a gamble for a driver who is 30 years old, but with new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, we may see a huge shift in the grid order, particular in the first couple of seasons of F1's new era.

Now, with new beginnings on the horizon, Williams have officially welcomed Sainz to their ranks via social media, with his contract officially starting on New Year's Day.

"New year, new beginnings. Bienvenido, Carlos," Williams' welcome post read.

New year, new beginnings.



Bienvenido, Carlos 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/3GxdBV9yAk — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 2, 2025

