close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place

FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place

FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place

FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place

Williams star Carlos Sainz has been handed an official verdict by FIA race stewards, almost 24 hours after the alleged infringement happened.

Sainz was investigated for an alleged red flag infringement, and was summoned to see the stewards at the conclusion of the third and final practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

However, an official FIA statement revealed that the alleged infringement actually happened during FP2 on Friday afternoon.

Thankfully for the Spaniard, the FIA confirmed that there would be no further action taken against him, as with Franco Colapinto in the Alpine who was under investigation for a similar alleged infringement.

The result of the investigation will come as a huge relief, after a red flag infringement from Haas driver Ollie Bearman in FP1 led to a 10-place grid drop for the young Brit.

Any grid drop penalty around the Monaco street circuit could be fatal for a driver's race weekend, with qualifying being so crucial due to the narrow, windy nature of the Monaco track, which makes it very difficult to overtake during the race.

Sainz hunting more points

Following a difficult start to his Williams career, Sainz has managed to get in amongst the points-scoring positions in recent races, currently sat in 11th in the drivers' standings with 11 points.

Sainz's team-mate Alex Albon has been in scintillating early season form, buoying the team into fifth place in the constructors' championship.

The Spaniard will be hoping for more points this weekend, following a good result last time out at the Imola GP.

F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton crashes out at Monaco Grand Prix as McLaren and Red Bull beaten

Related

FIA Carlos Sainz Alpine Monaco Grand Prix Franco Colapinto Ollie Bearman
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
Monaco Grand Prix

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Charles Leclerc DENIED pole at Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Charles Leclerc DENIED pole at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

FIA News

FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 21 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place

  • 51 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

  • 2 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Charles Leclerc DENIED pole at Monaco Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Russell completes Mercedes Monaco nightmare after dangerous tunnel incident

  • 3 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after shock red flag

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x