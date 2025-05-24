FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place
FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place
Williams star Carlos Sainz has been handed an official verdict by FIA race stewards, almost 24 hours after the alleged infringement happened.
Sainz was investigated for an alleged red flag infringement, and was summoned to see the stewards at the conclusion of the third and final practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix.
READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
However, an official FIA statement revealed that the alleged infringement actually happened during FP2 on Friday afternoon.
Thankfully for the Spaniard, the FIA confirmed that there would be no further action taken against him, as with Franco Colapinto in the Alpine who was under investigation for a similar alleged infringement.
The result of the investigation will come as a huge relief, after a red flag infringement from Haas driver Ollie Bearman in FP1 led to a 10-place grid drop for the young Brit.
Any grid drop penalty around the Monaco street circuit could be fatal for a driver's race weekend, with qualifying being so crucial due to the narrow, windy nature of the Monaco track, which makes it very difficult to overtake during the race.
Sainz hunting more points
Following a difficult start to his Williams career, Sainz has managed to get in amongst the points-scoring positions in recent races, currently sat in 11th in the drivers' standings with 11 points.
Sainz's team-mate Alex Albon has been in scintillating early season form, buoying the team into fifth place in the constructors' championship.
The Spaniard will be hoping for more points this weekend, following a good result last time out at the Imola GP.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton crashes out at Monaco Grand Prix as McLaren and Red Bull beaten
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict after Max Verstappen incident at Monaco Grand Prix
- 21 minutes ago
FIA announce Monaco Grand Prix penalty verdict for F1 star 24 HOURS after incident took place
- 51 minutes ago
FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Charles Leclerc DENIED pole at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Russell completes Mercedes Monaco nightmare after dangerous tunnel incident
- 3 hours ago
F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying DELAYED after shock red flag
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 23 - 25 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul