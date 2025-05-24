close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton crashes out at Monaco Grand Prix as McLaren and Red Bull beaten

FP3 at the Monaco Grand Prix ended a couple of minutes earlier than intended, with Lewis Hamilton hitting the wall to bring out a late red flag.

Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc set the fastest time of the session for the third time in three attempts this weekend, setting him up as one of the favourites for pole at his home race.

Much of the session was, once again, taken up by drivers jockeying for track position and getting well and truly in each other's way, with a flood of irritated team radio messages coming across the airwaves.

Yuki Tsunoda got well and truly in Isack Hadjar's way in one of the most egregious examples, with some fears that he could be given the same grid penalty as Lance Stroll was on Friday.

Tsunoda and team-mate Max Verstappen looked particularly quick in their Red Bulls, setting up an intriguing qualifying session which looks like being wide open.

F1 FP3 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:10.953
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.280
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.294
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.445
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.563
6Alex AlbonWilliams+0.715
7Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.861
8Carlos SainzWilliams+0.940
9Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.999
10Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.060
11George RussellMercedes+1.113
12Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.148
13Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.172
14Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.241
15Lance StrollAston Martin+1.249
16Ollie BearmanHaas+1.298
17Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1.318
18Esteban OconHaas+1.546
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.648
20Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.898

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Running continues in Monaco with qualifying on Saturday, May 24 at 4pm (local time) and 3pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations click here.

