Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc COLLIDES with rival at Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc crashed into the back of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll during FP1 at the Monaco Grand Prix, prompting a red flag less than 10 minutes into the weekend.

Approaching the world-famous Fairmont Hairpin, Stroll had just let a car on a hot lap through, before reverting back to the racing line.

However, he hadn't seen that Leclerc was also attempting to come through, driving right into the path of the Ferrari man, causing Leclerc to knock his front wing off before FP1 had barely got underway.

"That’s 100 per cent on Lance and the team to be honest," Sky Sports F1 commentator Karun Chandhok said live on air.

Monaco GP 2025 sees first crash

The red flag only lasted for around five minutes with drivers able to get back out on track with just over 45 minutes left in the session.

That would have been welcome news for the drivers and teams, as the track is notoriously tight, narrow and difficult to get around without coming into contact with the barriers, making the three practice sessions crucial.

Leclerc came rushing into the pits after the accident in order to get his front wing fixed and was able to continue in the session as soon as it was green-flagged.

However, Stroll's Aston Martin suffered too much damage to return to the track and was ruled out of FP1 as a result of the collision.

Taking to team radio after the collision, Leclerc despaired, saying: "Come on… uh we crashed, I don’t think he was aware about the blue flags," in reference to the flag which is used in F1 as a signal for drivers to move over, allowing a faster car from behind them to overtake.

