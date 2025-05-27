Wolff demands 2026 change after Russell horror show at Monaco GP

Toto Wolff has demanded a change from Formula 1 after George Russell and his Mercedes team endured a difficult Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

In a bid to enhance the 2025 Monaco GP, a mandatory two-stop rule was introduced to increase strategy options with overtaking a difficult task on the tight and twisty street circuit.

However, the new strategy failed to make an impact and instead led to drivers complaining about the ‘unsporting’ and confusing spectacle of Sunday’s race.

Russell in particular was left frustrated following the 78-lap event having been stuck behind the tactically slow-moving Williams of Alex Albon.

To get past Albon, the Brit purposefully cut the corner at the Nouvelle Chicane to take the position - knowing that he would get a penalty if he did not give the place back.

F1 experiment fails at Monaco GP

Following Russell’s frustrated outing in Monaco where he finished P11 - his worst finish of the entire season thus far - he delivered a blunt assessment on the state of the race.

The frustrated 27-year-old claimed F1 should get rid of Sunday in Monaco altogether, suggesting a complete overhaul of the event.

Russell’s team principal Wolff also concurred the rule change was not positive and demanded further tweaks for next year’s race.

"What we can look at is to create some more specific regulations that there’s a maximum of back-off you can have," the Mercedes boss told media after the race.

"Does it improve the overtaking? I don’t think that’s feasible. We need to talk also with maybe ACM [Automobile Club of Monaco] here.

"Is there anything we can change on the layout, if you could in a city limited by mountains and the sea?"

