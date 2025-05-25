Verstappen admits Monaco Grand Prix close to 'Mario Kart' after new rule failure
Verstappen admits Monaco Grand Prix close to 'Mario Kart' after new rule failure
Max Verstappen has dubbed the new Monaco Grand Prix rule a failure, as the F1 champion revealed his own cheeky suggestion on how to spice-up the race.
F1’s mandatory two-stop race did little to enhance the racing spectacle in Monaco this year, with the drivers and teams slamming the new rule after the race.
F1 RESULTS: Norris takes win on final lap after Monaco Grand Prix shambles
One driver who was not a fan of the imposed strategy was Verstappen, who seemed exasperated by the new rule and stated that a Mario Kart gimmick should be introduced next time.
"You can't race here. It doesn't matter what you do. One stop, 10 stops,” he said to Sky Sports F1 after the race.
"Even at the end, I was in the lead, my tyres were completely gone and you still can't pass.
"Nowadays with an F1 car, you can just pass an F2 car around here. I get it but I don't think it's worked.
"We were almost doing Mario Kart. Then we have to install bits on the car and maybe you can throw bananas around! Slippery surface!"
F1 stars slam Monaco Grand Prix
Verstappen was not the only driver to criticise the Monaco GP, with Russell delivering a sarcastic post-race interview with Sky as well.
The Brit, who seemed in utter disbelief at how the race panned out, shook his head as he jokingly suggested that F1 drivers should be allowed to use ‘sprinklers’ during the Monaco GP in an attempt to spice things up.
Elsewhere, the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon slammed the race, with the Spaniard stating he was ‘disappointed’ with how the race played out and complained about the 'manipulation' in the race.
Albon even went as far as to apologise to the fans for the spectacle they witnessed through their screens, and said that is ‘not how any of us want to go racing’.
READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky Sports F1 forced to issue apology after star driver swears during LIVE interview
- 2 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Norris lands final lap victory as Monaco race struck by chaos
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen admits Monaco Grand Prix close to 'Mario Kart' after new rule failure
- 1 hour ago
'The WORST F1 race in history' - Monaco Grand Prix Hot Takes
- 2 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Norris takes win on final lap after Monaco Grand Prix flop
- 3 hours ago
George Russell takes INTENTIONAL FIA penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
-
GP ITALY
16 - 18 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
23 - 25 May
Lando Norris
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul