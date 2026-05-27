close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes cast glum looks

FIA review & new racing guidelines - Inside Mercedes team debrief at Canadian GP

Toto Wolff, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell of Mercedes cast glum looks — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA review & new racing guidelines - Inside Mercedes team debrief at Canadian GP

Toto Wolff revealed what might have happened had the battle have been with another team

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has revealed the ground rules set out by his team for his drivers at the Canadian Grand Prix.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, seemingly in a drivers' championship battle against one another, fought hard for position during both the sprint race and grand prix in Canada.

While Russell came out on top in the sprint race, their battle was ended early in the main grand prix, with Russell having to retire from the lead of the race with a power unit issue on lap 30.

It meant that Antonelli could go on and claim a fourth consecutive grand prix win in dominant fashion, and extend his lead over Russell in the standings to 43 points.

But there was much debate about whether their on-track scraps throughout the weekend crossed the line, with the pair coming close to contact on a number of occasions.

Antonelli felt like he had been pushed off the track by Russell during the sprint race and called on the team to ask the FIA to investigate, to which he got a stern response from his boss Wolff telling him to stop 'moaning'.

Wolff has now revealed that after that race, new guidelines were put in place by the team about how they go racing.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'shame' fury as Russell issues public apology

Do Mercedes have team orders?

“Yeah, I mean, that was good, like sport should be, an intra-team battle or outside,” Wolff told Martin Brundle on Sky Sports. “And for us, it's good learning.

“We obviously went through these motions with Nico and Lewis, and a sprint race is always a possibility to then recalibrate or recondition.

“It was very easy because we sat them down and said: 'how do we want to race? Are you racing the other car like any third car, which I'm fine with? And then obviously you don't leave the space here. Or do you want to leave the space, which I would not expect, because fundamentally you're racing for winning and winning a championship? Or, are we playing this super smooth sailing and you only overtake with a shot on the straight or on the brake?'

“We agreed that we trust them. They know each other, they know how to push, but in any case, no one of either two is expecting the other one to leave space because it's too important.”

In the main race, there was then an incident in which Antonelli tried to get past Russell and was forced to go off track, before being told by his team to give the position back. That caused Antonelli to launch into another team radio rant, with the incident not having been officially under investigation by FIA race stewards.

Wolff was asked by Brundle whether it would have been different if the incident was with a different team, to which he replied: “Well, we would have called and said: 'Have a look at the situation.' Yeah, definitely.”

READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum

Related

F1 Mercedes FIA George Russell Kimi Antonelli Canadian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Toto Wolff wants a 'lion' to drive for Mercedes

Toto Wolff wants a 'lion' to drive for Mercedes

  • 6 minutes ago
F1 fans point out George Russell hypocrisy over Max Verstappen 'violence' claim

F1 fans point out George Russell hypocrisy over Max Verstappen 'violence' claim

  • Today 11:57
George Russell issues public apology for emotional outburst at Canadian GP

George Russell issues public apology for emotional outburst at Canadian GP

  • May 25, 2026 12:27
F1 Results Today: Canadian Grand Prix times and positions

F1 Results Today: Canadian Grand Prix times and positions

  • May 24, 2026 23:43
Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Toto Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian Grand Prix

  • May 23, 2026 20:58
FIA announce investigation verdict on Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli at Canadian Grand Prix

FIA announce investigation verdict on Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli at Canadian Grand Prix

  • May 23, 2026 19:56

Just in

16:55
Toto Wolff wants a 'lion' to drive for Mercedes
16:26
F1 News Today: Ferrari go fully electric, insider is 'astounded'
14:55
F1 star bodyshamed by media just weeks after revealing weight issues
13:45
F1 dad Max Verstappen reveals why he doesn't want baby Lily in the paddock
12:57
Lewis Hamilton says people are trying to retire him, what if those people are Ferrari
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton says people are trying to retire him, what if those people are Ferrari Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton says people are trying to retire him, what if those people are Ferrari

Today 12:57
F1 fans point out George Russell hypocrisy over Max Verstappen 'violence' claim Mercedes

F1 fans point out George Russell hypocrisy over Max Verstappen 'violence' claim

Today 11:57
F1 2027 Grid: Verstappen and Hamilton questions as major dominoes set to fall F1 2027

F1 2027 Grid: Verstappen and Hamilton questions as major dominoes set to fall

Today 11:20
F1 genius Ross Brawn joins new team Latest F1 News

F1 genius Ross Brawn joins new team

Today 09:12
Ontdek het op Google Play
x