Lewis Hamilton's message was clear in Montreal. He's not planning on F1 retirement. He'll be around through to 2028. In fact, he's not planning on going anywhere for the next five years.

The seven-time world champion put an end to any speculation he could leave Ferrari during Thursday's press conference at the Canadian Grand Prix, but one part of his response has lingered long after it was uttered.

Asked about his future, Hamilton responded: "Yep. I’m still in contract, so everything is 100 per cent clear to me. And yeah, I’m still focused, I’m still motivated, I still love what I do with all my heart, and I’m going to be here for quite some time, so get used to it.

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"There’s a lot of people that are trying to retire me and that’s not even on my thoughts. I’m already thinking of what will be next, planning for the next five years. But yeah, still plan to be here for some time."

'People are trying to retire me?' Who are these 'people' Lewis? The cryptic admission sprinkled into his response, has left many wondering what exactly he means by 'people'.

Is he referring to the media? To certain individuals in F1? Or is there a chance Hamilton could be referring to Ferrari themselves?

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Was Hamilton responding to Ferrari?

Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, it was reported by Swiss publication Blick that Ferrari have a three-man shortlist who could 'close the red door' for Hamilton.

The shortlist reportedly includes former Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Academy driver Ollie Bearman, alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen.

They continue that Ferrari are laying the groundwork for a future without Hamilton, and Ferrari chairman John Elkann is said to be personally involved with trying to bring Verstappen to Maranello.

So what if, entirely hypothetically speaking of course, Hamilton's message at the weekend was intended for Ferrari? That he decided to direct a clear message telling them that he intends to remain not just in F1 for the foreseeable, but long term.

And the best part? Hamilton responded to speculation in the best way possible on track by showing the champion of old in Montreal, pulling off a spectacular overtake on Verstappen to claim second place and his best career finish with Ferrari.

Yeah...Hamilton doesn't intend to go anywhere.

F1 RESULTS: Canadian Grand Prix final classification

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