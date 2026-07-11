Rachel Brookes lands gig with F1 team after shock Sky Sports exit

Former Sky Sports F1 presenter Rachel Brookes appears to have landed a new role, just weeks after her shock departure from the broadcasting company.

Brookes had been a key figure of Sky Sports' coverage of F1 since they gained the rights to show the sport in the UK back in 2012, and she was often interviewing drivers before grands prix, as well as asking the difficult questions in the media pen after sessions.

Brookes' interviews with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen last year in particular gained her a lot of plaudits, allowing them both to express their true feelings amid difficult seasons.

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But last month, Brookes announced the shock decision to step down from her role with Sky Sports F1 with immediate effect, despite having worked for the 2026 season up until the Austrian Grand Prix.

Now, she has taken on her first role since leaving Sky Sports F1, hosting Aston Martin's 'The Lawn' show during the British GP weekend. Brookes interviewed two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll on stage at the jam-packed event, which also featured a live performance from Razorlight.

Brookes described The Lawn as her 'home' for the weekend, and looks to be one of her many projects post Sky departure.

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Brookes had revealed in her initial statement confirming her exit that she would be starting 'exciting new ventures', but there was no indication at the time of what those ventures would be.

The broadcaster also said that she would be at Silverstone, and it now appears she was referring to The Lawn, which is an annual VIP hospitality and fan event hosted by Aston Martin at the team’s factory, located close to the Silverstone circuit and is always held during the British Grand Prix weekend.

In a post on Instagram, Brookes described the event, saying: "Such a fun weekend at The Lawn with Aston Martin F1, and we even made Fernando Alonso smile at the end of a tough day."

Brookes' official statement confirming her departure from Sky Sports F1 read: "After many years at Sky, I am moving on to exciting new ventures and looking forward to what comes next.

"I have left the Sky F1 team but F1 still has my heart & so I’ll still be involved in it. I’ll keep you posted, in the meantime see you at Silverstone!"

At the time of the announcement, a spokesperson for Sky told GPFans: "Rachel has moved on from the Sky Sports F1 team to take on new challenges as we evolve our coverage. Rachel has been an asset for the team and we wish her well in her new endeavours."

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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