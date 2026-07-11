Charles Leclerc reacts after Madring Lewis Hamilton Ferrari battle: 'Don't push me'

Ferrari cannot keep their two F1 stars from scrapping on track

Ferrari's star F1 driver duo of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have wasted no time in getting back on track after last weekend's British Grand Prix.

It was Leclerc, not home hero Hamilton who managed to secure victory in the main event at Silverstone last time out, bringing an end to the Monegasque's win drought which lasted 624 days.

After a start to the new regulations era which saw him crash on multiple occasions, including at his own home race in Monaco last month, Leclerc was seriously in need of a positive result.

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Having won the ninth round of the championship, the 28-year-old has now moved closer to Hamilton in the drivers' standings, with only 11 points separating Leclerc from third place, which his seven-time champion team-mate is currently clinging onto.

And it appears the two stars of the Scuderia couldn't even let their competitive nature rest for a single week as they took to the new home of the Spanish Grand Prix to test out the Madring circuit.

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Leclerc and Hamilton make Ferrari nervous during Madring filming

As part of a filming day orchestrated and paid for by Ferrari, Hamilton and Leclerc were the first to debut F1 machinery on the recently built Madring track in Madrid.

The brand new circuit and its surrounding facilities have been under construction for over a year, with the organisers admitting with just months to go that they may have to work through the night in order to be finished on time.

Ahead of the Spanish GP on September 13, Hamilton and Leclerc have proved the track is more than ready for F1 cars to go racing, with the Scuderia posting a video of the two battling it out on social media.

In the clip, Hamilton could be seen in the cockpit of his F1 machinery whilst Leclerc had swapped duties to take on the role of filming car pilot.

As Hamilton raced around the outside of the filming vehicle driven by his team-mate, the Ferrari social media admin appeared to be on edge, captioning the video: "We definitely didn’t get nervous…"

With his legend of a team-mate testing him even on a non-competitive filming day, the camera panned round to Leclerc to show the F1 star locked in on the job at hand, warning Hamilton: "LH, don't push me," before letting out laughter.

We definitely didn’t get nervous… ? pic.twitter.com/ySPZhPFwuH — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 10, 2026

When is the F1 Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix was previously held in Barcelona, but that round has been and gone and was renamed the Barcelona-Catalunya GP to make way for the race in Madrid later this year.

The 14th race weekend of the year will begin with FP1 on Friday, September 11 at 13:30 local time (CEST) and will conclude with the main event on Sunday, September 13.

Lights out for the Spanish GP will be at 3pm CEST.

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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