F1 Standings: Current points table and title scenarios as Lewis Hamilton closes the gap
F1 Standings: Current points table and title scenarios as Lewis Hamilton closes the gap
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The 2026 F1 title race is well and truly on and we now have a true three-horse race in the championship standings with Lewis Hamilton closing in on Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion was only able to finish third in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, but it was still more than enough to cut the deficit to championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
The young Italian finished out of the points after late mechanical issues ruined his bid for victory, while team-mate George Russell also closed the gap on Antonelli by claiming second.
Hamilton's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed the win at Silverstone but that might not be as good as it sounds for the Scuderia - more on that to come.
It was also a significant day for Max Verstappen as he crashed out late in the race - the four-time world champion can now test the silly season market this summer as his Red Bull exit clause is mathematically certain to activate.
Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings
Antonelli now leads Russell by only 25 points and Hamilton by 32 points after an afternoon of high drama at Silverstone:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|179
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|154
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|147
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|108
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|97
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|82
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|76
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|52
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|42
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|39
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|20
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes are still dominating and they lead Ferrari by 78 points:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|333
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|255
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|179
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|128
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|60
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|59
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|6
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
Mercedes vs Ferrari, who has the edge?
If you look at the standings, the Silver Arrows still hold all the cards with seven race wins already in 2027. But that is only part of the story.
Recent races have seen reliability issues come squarely into play for Mercedes, allowing Ferrari to win two of the last three grands prix. Couple that with more upgrades to come from Maranello, and the tide appears to be turning.
Ferrari don't have the best engine (that is allegedly Red Bull) and they may not even have the best chassis (arguably that is Mercedes) but they do have a car which has been bomb-proof in terms of reliability so far in 2026.
Hamilton vs Leclerc, or not
One other area where Ferrari may end up having a crucial edge in the Drivers' championship is in their own garage.
Before Silverstone speculation was growing that it was about time for the Scuderia to start putting the focus on Hamilton as Leclerc continued to spiral into irrelevance from a title perspective. It's just easier to win a title when you put all your eggs into one basket.
So while Ferrari were delighted by Leclerc's success in the immediate aftermath of Silverstone, his win just pushes back an uncomfortable conversation. One on which Hamilton's title hopes may one day hinge.
Mercedes, for now, are very much locked in with Antonelli and Russell the top two in the standings. Nothing is changing there in a hurry.
The final nail for Verstappen at Red Bull?
There are no title scenarios for Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2026, but that Silverstone crash may be the final nail in his glorious run in Milton Keynes.
The Dutchman's frustration afterwards suggested things are getting very difficult at Red Bull, and now that exit clause is very much in play. Watch this space.
Next race and F1 calendar for the rest of 2026
Next up is the iconic test that is Spa-Francorchamps and the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday July 19 (3pm local time, 2pm UK, 9am Eastern).
On the fact of it this high-power circuit is unlikely to suit Ferrari, but remember how even they thought they would be way behind at Silverstone?
We are still in the very early stages of a new regulation set in 2026 and things are evolving fluidly at pace. While Mercedes will start favourites, there are no guarantees.
As for the rest of the calendar, we are not even halfway through the season with 13 of the 22 races remaining. And that is without the possibility remaining that the Bahrain Grand Prix could yet be rescheduled later in the year.
With Russell and Hamilton trailing Antonelli by just 25 and 32 points respectively, this title race is wide open. Something which was unthinkable after Monaco when a rampant Kimi claimed his fifth consecutive victory.
The remaining schedule looks like this:
|Round
|Date
|Race
|10
|July 19
|Belgian Grand Prix
|11
|July 26
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|12
|August 23
|Dutch Grand Prix
|13
|September 6
|Italian Grand Prix
|14
|September 13
|Spanish Grand Prix
|15
|September 26
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|16
|October 11
|Singapore Grand Prix
|17
|October 25
|United States Grand Prix
|18
|November 1
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|19
|November 8
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|20
|November 21
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|21
|November 29
|Qatar Grand Prix
|22
|December 6
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
A Kardashian Kurse?
Okay, while this is a very serious take on the state of play in the championship, we can still have a little fun.
Remember when Kim Kardashian - high-profile (reported) girlfriend of Lewis Hamilton - picked up Antonelli's towel by mistake after Monaco? And then sent him one to make amends a few days later as he prepared for the race in Barcelona?
Well since that day, things have not gone so well for Kimi - DNF/P3/P15 are his results and he has only 15 points to show for his efforts. Ouch.
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