close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Verstappen

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged

Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged

Discussions of Verstappen's future at Red Bull have been more circular than the average cricket ball

Google Make us your Google favorite

One-time F1 champion Jenson Button has spoken out on Max Verstappen's situation at Red Bull, as rumours continue to swirl about his future.

Verstappen has been linked with just about every team who can put a four-wheeled car on the track at some point in the last year, with McLaren being the current flavour of the week with the rumourmongers – and Mercedes continuing to lurk in the conversation.

The Dutch great's relationship with his team is kept mostly behind closed doors, but Silverstone saw some of the clearest expressions of frustration during his time with Red Bull, admitting he is 'really fed up' with what he called 'super dangerous' read wing failures on his car.

Those failures saw him exit Austrian Grand Prix qualifying early and robbed him of a podium finish at the British Grand Prix in back to back weekends.

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes disqualification risk as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost

Button: I think Verstappen will be looking elsewhere

Former McLaren star Button has again weighed in on the situation, pointing out that many of the key figures throughout Verstappen's time with the team – team principal Christian Horner, design genius Adrian Newey, and advisor Helmut Marko, to name but three – have all departed relatively recently, with his trusted race engineer Gianpiero Lambiasi also on his way out the door to McLaren.

Speaking on Sky Sports' F1 Show this week after Silverstone, Button said: “He puts a happy face on a lot of the time, but I think he's very frustrated with the situation.

“A lot of people that he's worked with for many years and won championships with have left and gone elsewhere and it must be very strange. It must feel kind of a bit lonely within that team for him.

“Everyone's brand new around him. So I think he'll be looking elsewhere. Yeah, I really do for next year. And the team that if I was his management would want to put him in is Mercedes obviously alongside Kimi or alongside George, whichever one they choose to move on.”

Of course, that remains unlikely - Russell recently signed a new contract and has insisted that he's fully locked down for 2027, while Mercedes are unlikely to jettison their championship-leading teenage star and future of their team, even for Verstappen.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes Jenson Button

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why

Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why

  • 30 minutes ago
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'

George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost

F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull

F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull

  • Yesterday 16:36
F1 fans spot Red Bull driver vacancy, but this time it is different

F1 fans spot Red Bull driver vacancy, but this time it is different

  • Yesterday 12:27
Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams

Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

10:57
Red Bull are in crisis and Christian Horner has a chilling theory about why
09:44
Carlos Sainz in 'negotiations with rival F1 team executives' to leave Williams
08:15
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'
07:30
F1 News Today: Mercedes disqualification risk revealed as Lewis Hamilton gets title boost
10-7
F1 season ticket announced for 2027 and it's extraordinary
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen 'lonely' at Red Bull as Mercedes move encouraged

2 hours ago
George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that' Latest F1 News

George Russell reveals Toto Wolff Mercedes message that irked him: 'Didn't like that'

3 hours ago
Christian Horner blow as route back into F1 is 'dream' and not reality Christian Horner

Christian Horner blow as route back into F1 is 'dream' and not reality

Yesterday 20:58
The Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement that will never happen, but definitely should F1 Silly Season 2026

The Max Verstappen Red Bull replacement that will never happen, but definitely should

Yesterday 19:45
Ontdek het op Google Play
x